Library events
Please take note the Library will close early at 4 p.m., Friday, March 25, for staff in-service.
All of our March Mammal Madness participants can keep an eye on our social media for round one winners and see how your bracket is shaping up. Winners will continue to be announced on social media through the championship April 6. Which mammal will win it all?
Beautifully written, original and revealing, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents is an eye-opening story of people and history, and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of American life today. This month the Solon Book Club read and discussed this timely non-fiction book. Many acknowledge the hard-hitting content of the book, while also recommending we all read this to continue to learn about the silent history of our nation, and to prevent history from repeating itself.
Currently, the Solon Book Club is doubling up for upcoming discussions. We’ll read Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach, an All Community Read in collaboration with Solon High School Zoology students, with a group discussion to be scheduled in early May. We’ll also enjoy our regularly scheduled monthly book and discussion featuring Wildland Sentinel: Field Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer by Erika Billerbeck. Using an introspective personal voice, this narrative nonfiction work weaves stories of Iowa’s natural history with a cast of unforgettable characters. Billerbeck is a local author and Iowa Conservation Officer and will join our group discussion Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. We welcome interested readers to pick up copies of these books from the Library and join the discussions.
The Cookbook Club is trying ground ginger this month. Ginger is a flowering plant that grows in China, India, Africa, the Caribbean and other warm climates. The root of the ginger plant is well-known as a spice flavoring. It’s also been a traditional remedy in many cultures for thousands of years. Stop by the library to pick up a packet of ground ginger, then join our Facebook Group to share recipes and photos with fellow chefs.
Digital Storytime is all about ABCs for the month of March. We’ll share stories featuring the ABCs orally and using American Sign Language, Braille and Body Language. An all-new Digital Storytime premieres each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on our website, YouTube Channel, and Facebook page. You can find all 100-plus episodes online to watch anytime.
This month our Digital Storytime is sponsored by the Solon Women’s Club, which started the very first library here in Solon. We are so lucky to have their continued support.
Come play a game. Adult Game Night is back Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Gather with friends new and old to play your favorites like Scrabble and Cribbage, or learn a new table-top game. Face masks are required.
The Solon Public Library Foundation awards two $500 Don Ochs Scholarships annually to promote life-long learning for all members of our community. The details of the scholarship application process can be found on our website; applications are due by Friday, March 25th.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and bestsellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
Celebrate Women’s History Month with a new book by a woman author. From cozy mysteries, historical fiction, family drama, and deep friendships, these are just a few.
Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala, author of Arsenic and Adobo. Death at a beauty pageant turns Tita Rosie’s Kitchen upside down in the latest entry of this witty and humorous cozy mystery series.
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson. Eleanor Bennett won’t let her own death get in the way of the truth. So when her estranged children — Byron and Benny — reunite for her funeral in California, they discover a puzzling inheritance. First, a voice recording in which everything Byron and Benny ever knew about their family is upended. Their mother narrates a tumultuous story about a headstrong young woman who escapes her island home under suspicion of murder, a story which cuts right to the heart of the rift that’s separated Byron and Benny. Then, she suggests a traditional Caribbean black cake made from a family recipe with a long history that Eleanor hopes will heal the wounds of the past.
The Magic of Found Objects by Maddie Dawson. A lovingly crafted and heartwarming story of friendship, family and being true to oneself. The charming and quirky characters burrow into your heart and make you laugh, cry and cheer.
Discover some staff recommendations from some of our favorite women authors too. We could go on all day with book recommendations, so we’ll limit ourselves to just a few (today).
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
The Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich
The Wedding Date series by Jasmine Guillory