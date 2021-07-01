The Solon Public Library is on track to become the first public building in Solon to switch to solar energy. The panels are expected to power nearly 75 percent of the building’s electricity needs. According to Liz King, Library director, “We will lead by example and demonstrate the significant benefits of green energy.”
King explained the project has been a long-time dream of Kris Brown, former Library director.
“Once Bob Lancaster, vice president, Library Board of Trustees, joined the board, he assisted her in gathering facts and data to make a convincing presentation to the board,” said King. The plan, she said, was to start the solar project in 2020.
“The pandemic and derecho suspended the scheduling of all non-essential building projects. Thankfully, we have gotten back on track in 2021. We’re thrilled to see this dream become a reality this summer.”
Project bids were awarded to Robison Construction, Cedar Rapids, to replace the 20-year-old roof and to Rabe Hardware, Blairstown, IA to install the solar panels.
Construction crews began replacing the original roof on June 9. “It was amazing to see how much work the crew of 18 got done, in under two days in the extreme heat,” said King. Rabe Hardware began work installing the solar panels, June 21.
King gives credit to Scott Kleppe, director of Public Works, who has been supportive of the project, and has managed the entire process from the city public works perspective.
The project is being funded with library reserves, and King said it will not require additional city funds. “Kris Brown and the Board of Trustees have been fiscally responsible stewards of the library budget each year ensuring reserves are available for this type of building project.”
The project’s timing also falls in-line with the current MREA Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties initiative.
Alliant Energy will inspect the work before completing the conversion of the library’s electrical system. According to the original proposal, the solar panels are expected to produce close to 75 percent of the electricity needed to power the library.
“I am very pleased to be overseeing the last steps in this long process,” she said.