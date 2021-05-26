Color Your World with this Summer
The Summer Reading Program is for everyone. There are programs for every reader, from babies to kids to teens and adults. Reading slips can be turned in beginning June 7 through Aug. 21. Use the online READsquared tracker or Reading Log sheets to track your reading.
New this year, missions/events are another way to win. Each summer activity has a secret code provided.
Birth-12th Graders, every four missions completed earns a small prize and a chance to win a grand prize. Adult and young adult readers earn points towards raffle tickets for a chance to win a grand prize.
Kick off the summer with the in-person, outdoor movie nights.
May 28 at 8:45 p.m.- Family Movie Night
Patrons are invited to the first Family Movie Night in the series for the summer. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting. Masks and social distancing are required.
May 29 at 8:45 p.m.- Teen Movie Night
Fifth-12th grades are invited to the first in the summer series of Teen Movie Nights. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting. Snacks are provided and masks and social distancing are required.
Visit the website for the most up-to-date details on the summer programs.
Note: The library will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
Library Access: Updates begin June 1
Staff are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone, email or live chat on the website.
Congratulations to everyone that has been fully vaccinated. Thank you for doing your part to keep the community healthy. Per CDC recommendations, all fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask in the library. Masks are encouraged and available for all other patrons. Staff continues to wear masks in support of those not yet vaccinated wishing to visit the library safely. If in search of available vaccines, visit the Johnson County Coronavirus Information Hub, the link is available on the library’s website.
• Single household appointments are available Monday through Friday 9-10 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 1.
• Walk-In Browsing is expanded beginning June 1. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-In Browsing is available for up to 20 patrons in the building at once, for up to 30 minutes.
• Library Pick-Up continues Monday through Saturday. Place materials on hold using the online catalog or by calling by 5 p.m. the day before pick-up. The pick-up location is just inside the library entryway, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Staff emails or calls to confirm materials are ready.
Solon Area Garage Sales, hosted by the Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Library hosts the annual Solon Area Garage Sales June 4 and 5. Beginning the afternoon of June 3, Garage Sale maps and details can be found on the website by clicking on “Solon Area Garage Sales” or by picking up a paper copy during a library visit.
The Friends are also hosting the annual plant sale in conjunction with the garage sale days. While spring cleaning flower beds, donate overgrown plants to the Friends. Have plant donations potted and labeled, drop off donations at the west side of the library June 2 and 3.
While preparing for garage sales, keep the library in mind. The library needs an electric clothes dryer. If upgrading and seeking to donate an old clothes dryer, give the library a call at 319-624-2678. Thanks for thinking of the library.
Donations for Solon Community Food Pantry are accepted at the library
Drop off donations on the table in the library hall during regular library hours and they will be delivered weekly to the Pantry. The Pantry is currently seeking canned and packaged potato items. For example, scalloped, au gratin, canned, flakes, etc.
BAM POW: Design Your Own Fortune Tellers
Kindergarten-fourth graders can grab this week’s BAM POW to design fortune tellers and play with friends.
Bags are available during Pick-up Hours while supplies last. Each participant is asked to take just one kit so there are enough for everyone. Kits go fast, grab one today.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to the Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In June, read, sing and play games with the summer reading theme, Reading Colors Your World. Find all past videos on the website by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on the YouTube channel. Join live or at a time working best for you.
Cookbook Club- May’s ingredient: Cumin
Join the Facebook group to post photos and talk about tasty creations. Packets are available for pick up during curbside pickup or library appointment times. Join the Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub and check out the Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas. Visit the website or call the library for more details.