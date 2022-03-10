Library events
Start your Spring Break with the Master Gardener’s Workshop. Join us at the Library to learn about starting seeds, Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m. Master Gardeners, Linda Schreiber and Jackie Wellborn, will teach us which seeds are best to start indoors, how to start them and when.
Don’t forget to turn in your March Mammal Madness brackets by Saturday, March 12. This is an annual tournament of simulated combat competition among animals, and fun for all ages. Scientific literature is cited to substantiate likely outcomes as a probable function of the two species’ attributes within the battle environment. Anyone can participate in the madness. Prizes will be awarded for patrons who pick the closest to the tournament bracket.
Digital Storytime is all about ABCs for the month of March. We’ll share stories featuring the ABCs orally and using American Sign Language, braille and body language. An all-new Digital Storytime premieres each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on our website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. You can find all 100+ episodes online to watch anytime.
This month our Digital Storytime is sponsored by the Solon Women’s Club, which started the very first library here in Solon. We are so lucky to have their continued support.
Come play a game. Adult Game Night is back Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Gather with friends new and old to play your favorites like Scrabble and Cribbage, or learn a new table-top game. Face masks are required.
The Solon Public Library Foundation annually awards two $500 Don Ochs Scholarships to promote life-long learning for all members of our community. The details can be found on our website and applications are due by Friday, March 25.
Stop by to take in the beautiful works of art in the display case. Quilts are on loan from local quilters who affectionately call themselves the Frabriholics. This group of friends has been sewing together for nearly 10 years and many of their projects are donated to different fundraising efforts in the community.
We’re always looking for local organizations to share their talents or special collections with us in the display case. Do you have a special event or something to share? Get in touch.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and best sellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
We’ve added several new DVDs to the adult collection over the past few weeks, including many award winners and nominees. Below you’ll find summaries of just a few, browse through the full selection on our catalog or during your next visit.
American Underdog. The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. Rated PG.
Belfast. A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working-class family (Catriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Rated PG-13.
In the Eyes of Tammy Faye. In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield), rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her distinctive singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Rated PG-13.
Golden Voices. Victor and Raya Frenkel were the golden voices of the Soviet film dubbing for decades. All the western movies that reached Soviet screens were dubbed by them. In 1990, with the collapse of Soviet Union, the Frenkels decided to make Aliyah — immigrate to Israel – just like hundreds of thousands of Soviet Jews. There’s no need in Israel for Russian speaking dubbing artists, and Victor’s and Raya’s attempts to use their talent caused bizarre and unexpected events during their first months in Israel, and turned the beginning of the new chapter of their life into an amusing, painful and absurd experience. Not rated.