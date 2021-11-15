Library access Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Library will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, for Staff In-Service.
We’ll also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular hours resume on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2-plus), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Gingerbread house decorating kit — register today
Our annual Gingerbread House Decorating returns as a take-home kit. Registered families will take home the materials to create a “gingerbread” masterpiece, and enjoy this sweet tradition together. One kit per family, registration is required. Visit our website, www.solon.lib.ia.us to register or stop in to the Library today.
BAM POW to go
Thursday, Nov.18: Make It! Ocean Fuse Beads
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the Library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant take just one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate. Friendly reminder, No BAM POW Thursday, Nov. 25.
Join the Solon Women’s Club annual holiday decorating contest
Decorate a tree, wreath, or garland and enter it in the contest at the Library by Nov. 22. All entries will be sold by silent auction, to benefit the Solon Public Library and assist with the purchase of new patron computers. Visit the Library to view the entries, donate your own, and participate in the silent auction. The auction will end Dec. 11 at noon.
Cookbook Club — November’s ingredient: mustard seed
Mustard is the second most-used spice in the United States, as its usage is only exceeded by the peppercorn. And it’s no wonder since mustard works well with all types of meats, including pork, poultry and seafood. You may be used to standard yellow prepared mustard, but there are other wonderful varieties of seeds and prepared mustards to experiment with. Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Kanopy
Did you know you can stream films and documentaries on your favorite device? Just create an account on Kanopy and add your Solon Public Library card number and password to get started today. Each patron can stream up to five titles per month, plus there are eight credit-free titles each month. Kanopy recently struck deals with MGM Studios, Lionsgate, and Warner Brothers for even more big hits. Don’t miss the Kanopy Kids section for educational and entertaining options for all.
Digital storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In November we will read, sing, and play games about food. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you.
What’s new on the shelves?
Stop today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned, enjoy some time at the Library soon.
New DVDs
Jungle Cruise Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Sure to be an adventure the family can enjoy. (Rated PG-13)
My Salinger Year In New York City’s late nineties, a young aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a day job at J.D. Salinger’s literary agency. While her eccentric and old-fashioned boss (Sigourney Weaver) tasks her to process Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, she struggles to find her own voice. Based on Joanna Rakoff’s memoir. (Rated R)
Reminiscence Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed as he uncovers a violent conspiracy while trying to solve the mystery behind a client (Rebecca Ferguson) who disappeared. Sci-Fi and film noir fans will enjoy this new one. (Rated PG-13)
RESPECT Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s (Jennifer Hudson) career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. This biopic is sure to entertain. (Rated PG-13)