New DVDs
Dream Horse [PG]
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Complete series) [TV-Y7]
Mortal Kombat [R]
The Spanish Princess, part 2 [TV-MA]
Spiral [R]
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [PG]
The Wrath of Man [R]
Library Access Staff are available Monday — Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us).
Monday-Friday 9 — 10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Virtual Trivia Night: Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Join us on Zoom and test your knowledge as an individual or team. No limit on team size! Trivia consists of four rounds. Find details and Zoom info on our website calendar.
The Library’s going green!
We’re so excited for the new solar panels and system to be up & running. The official changeover will require the building to be without power for an entire business day requiring the Library to close. While we won’t have much warning of the closure, we’ll post signs and share on our website and social media as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Chamber Music Performance: Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m.
The Siren Duo, a viola clarinet duo, from the University of Iowa’s String Residency Program will be performing on the library’s front lawn. Arianna Edvenson (clarinet) and Dominique Archambeau (viola) are currently doctoral performance and pedagogy students at UI. Inspired by the idea of the captivating sounds of the mythical siren songs, they strive to bewitch their audiences with their performances as the sirens were said to do to the sailors passing them by. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music, or stop for a quick listen on your way into the library.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes! In August we will read, sing, and play games all about water. You can find all past videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks ®
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty, and Solon through our joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk ® Project. Visit our website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for your summer reading goals!
DIY Night: August 10 at 6:30 PM – Mandala Rock Painting
If you’ve seen a Mandala, then you will recognize the mesmerizing geometric patterns and beautiful colors. If you haven’t seen one, it’s an amazing piece of artwork made up of geometric shapes and designs meant to symbolize the universe. It means circle or completion in Sanskrit. Often, many people use Mandalas as an art therapy tool: to relax our overworked minds, help treat depression and post-traumatic stress, and as a meditative tool. Painting Mandalas on rocks has become very popular, and it’s easy for beginners to master.
Pick up your kit at the library and join us on Zoom for detailed instruction on how to make your own decorative rock.
Cookbook Club – August’s ingredient: Za’atar
Za’atar is a Middle Eastern blend of spices, it varies greatly depending on where you are in the Middle East (specific recipes are sometimes closely-guarded secrets!) Za’atar is generally a combination of dried oregano, thyme, and/or marjoram, with sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. And, as if that weren’t enough, za’atar sometimes contains salt, dried orange zest, dried dill, or the wild herb za’atar. Stop by the library and pick up your sample of Za’atar. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Color Your World with Solon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program
Details on our all-ages program are available on our website and in the Library. Join us for all the upcoming events and fun this summer. Event details are subject to change, check our website for the most up-to-date information. All programs will take place outside the Library building unless otherwise noted. Deadline for turning in summer reading slips is Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m.
Community Display Opportunity
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? The summer reading grand prizes will be given to our winners at the end of August, and our display case will be empty. We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact Library Director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.