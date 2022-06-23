Solon Public Library

Library Events
Thursdays are for brand new BAM POW To Go Kits. Kindergarten-5th graders are invited to pick up weekly fun, at-home activity kits. New kits continue through July 28. Thursday, June 23 is Play it: Disc Games. Please note the library will close at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24 for staff in-service. The library will also be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
You can learn about fly-tying and prepare for a fishing adventure Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. Visit our website to sign-up and enjoy a hands-on lesson with Ryan Maas and the Hawkeye Fly Fishing Association. This program is for adults and young adults (16+) and registration is required, as space is limited.
Teens (incoming 6th-12th graders), have you ever wanted to be on Survivor, but didn’t know what you’d do with a million bucks? No problem. Compete in library survivor (not as boring as it sounds), with a grand prize a more modest $25 gift card. Can your skills carry you to victory, or will you put your faith in fate, that fickle friend? Was this a vague description? Yes…because in Survivor, you never know what’s next. (Hint, there will be games and challenges and the dreaded BINGO SPIN). Join us Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m.
Gather on the library porch with us for singing, rhymes and parachute games at Songs on the Lawn, Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through July 25, no program on July 4.
Expert storyteller, Darrin Crow, is sure to entertain the whole family with Campfire Stories Thursday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and join us on the library patio around our campfire. We’ll even share a delicious S’mores snack mix.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path with us all summer. There’s something for everyone at the library this summer. Reading programs are designed for littles (birth-incoming kindergarteners), kids (incoming 1st-5th graders), teens (incoming 6th-12th graders) and adults+young adults (age 16 and up). Each age group can also join us for programs all summer. Be sure to pick up a calendar and save the dates.
Warm summer nights are meant for outdoor fun and family fun night is just that. Our first family fun night was Saturday, June 11, with outdoor games and the movie, Luca. Thank you for joining us. Mark your calendar for July 9, as we’ll have family fun night with outdoor games at 7:30 p.m. and the movie Encanto at 8:30 p.m.
What’s new?
Escape the heat with a new DVD from the library. Here are a few of the latest titles added to our shelves. Don’t forget we’re always adding new releases and blockbuster hits.
The Bad Guys: After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet, becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they’re turning good. Based on the books by Aaron Blabey. Rated PG.
The Batman: Batman (Robert Pattinson) ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. Rated PG-13.
Father Stu: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Based on a true story. Rated R.
The Northman: Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress (Anya Taylor-Joy) who reminds him of his vow, to save his mother (Nicole Kidman), kill his uncle (Claes Bang) and avenge his father (Ethan Hawke). Rated R.
The Witches (2020): Reimagining Roald Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Robert Zemecki’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks him away to a seaside resort. Starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci. Rated PG.
Stranger Things (Seasons 1-3): In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.