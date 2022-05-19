Solon Public Library

Library Events
Summer is nearly upon us and that means it’s time for sunny days spent outside, evenings at the ball diamond, camp fires and Summer Reading. Everyone can participate as you track reading and complete levels to earn small prizes and chances for a grand prize. Programs are scheduled throughout the summer for all ages. Summer Reading Kick-Off Kits will go home in school bags Friday, May 20, and full details will also be available at the Library. Visit our website at solon.lib.ia.us and click on Summer Reading to explore all the programs we have planned. Join us as we Read Beyond the Beaten Path this summer.
If you’ve been cleaning out your garage and prepping for the Solon Area Garage Sales, you’ll want to get your sale registered right away. Registration and payment are due by 6 p.m., Monday, May 23. Registration details can be found at the Library and on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the Solon Area Garage Sales button. Don’t miss the opportunity to host a sale, clean out some clutter and support your community. Garage sales are Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.
Rolf and Chris Christophersen spent twelve years living in Japan. During that time, they were teachers at the Misawa Air Force base in northern Japan. The Chrisophersens enjoyed learning about and living in the culture. As you visit the Library you can see their love of Japanese culture in the art pieces collected and listen to them share stories of their time living abroad. We thank the Christophersens for sharing their experiences with us and the community through their display.
Celebrate Older Americans Month by browsing through the history collection at the Library and on our website. The history collection began with volunteer and resident “historian” Sandy Hansen years ago. Sandy was dedicated to archiving each piece of Solon history shared in our Solon Economist. Volunteer Sandy Lawrence has taken over this responsibility and devotes her weekly visits to update the binders with the latest local news stories and clippings from our local paper. Families enjoy digging into their local history, finding familiar faces in the Solon High School yearbooks and seeing photos of the town as it once was. If you are interested in exploring more Solon and Iowa history, be sure to check out our Solon History Center tab on our website.
Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation’s first ever silent art auction. The generosity of artists, collectors and patrons alike is unmatched. All proceeds will assist with the purchase of a mobile computer lab.
Don’t miss Adult Game Night Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. as we break out the favorites like Cribbage and Scrabble or try your hand at something new.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and best sellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
New Summer Reads
By The Book by Jasmine Guillory. Isabelle is completely lost. When she first began her career in publishing after college, she did not expect to be twenty-five, still living at home and one of the few Black employees at her publishing house. Overworked and underpaid, constantly torn between speaking up or stifling herself, Izzy thinks there must be more to this publishing life. So when she overhears her boss complaining about a beastly high-profile author who has failed to deliver his long-awaited manuscript, Isabelle sees an opportunity to prove her worth and finally get the recognition she deserves. This is the second Meant To Be novel, a series of romantic reimagining of classic tales as old as time… for a new generation. Also find, If The Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy at the Library.
Summer Love by Nancy Thayer. When four strangers rent bargain-basement rooms in an old hotel near the beach, they embark on the summer of their lives. First there’s Ariel Spencer, who has big dreams of becoming a writer and is looking for inspiration in Nantucket’s high society. Her new friend Sheila Murphy is a good Catholic girl from Ohio whose desire for adventure is often shadowed by her apprehension. Then there’s small-town Missourian Wyatt Smith, who’s immediately taken with Ariel. The last of the four, Nick Volkov, is looking to make a name for himself and have a blast along the way. Despite their differences, the four bond over trips to the beach, Wednesday-night dinners, and everything that Nantucket has to offer. But venturing out on their own for the first time, with all its adventure and risks, could change the course of their lives.
The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner. When her twenty-two-year-old stepdaughter announces her engagement to her pandemic boyfriend, Sarah Danhauser is shocked. But the wheels are in motion. Headstrong Ruby has already set a date (just three months away) and spoken to her beloved safta, Sarah’s mother, Veronica, about having the wedding at the family’s beach house in Cape Cod. Sarah might be worried, but Veronica is thrilled to be bringing the family together one last time before putting the big house on the market.