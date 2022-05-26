Library Events
It’s not too late to join us for Adult Game Night Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., as we break out the favorites like Cribbage and Scrabble, or try your hand at something new.
Please note the following changes to Library service hours for the weekend. The Library will close at 4 p.m., Friday, May 27, for staff in-service; we will reopen Saturday, May 28 with regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Library will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. We recommend community members join the Solon American Legion at the Veterans Memorial Wall for a Memorial Day service, 9 a.m., Monday, May 30.
Tuesday mornings at 10:30 continue to be a bright spot at the Library. We all enjoy seeing the littles and caregivers as they join Miss Cassi for Storytime each week. In June and July our theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path, each week sharing different stories, songs and games within that theme.
For the summer months, Coffee and Conversations moves to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, with Chair Yoga following at 10 a.m. Enjoy social time among friends, and stick around for gentle stretches and exercise.
Knit Lit is back. Join us Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the book The Beach Street Knitting & Yarn Club by Gil McNeil. Bring your works-in-progress to work on your knitting while you enjoy friendly conversations and great books. We’ll pick future books and continue meeting the first Wednesday of the month.
You might have some hidden treasures around the home and, as you prepare for garage sale season, we’d love to put them to use at the Library. A few items on our Library Treasure Hunt:
Beanie Babies, small stuffies, LEGOs, ribbon/yarn, glue guns, scissors, misc. craft supplies, books in like-new condition, wooden train sets and trains, puzzles in like-new condition and household tools (hammers, needle nose pliers). Thank you for keeping the Library in mind.
The Friends of the Library garage and plant sale will be open Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. Plant donations can be left on the trailer in the Library parking lot beginning Thursday, June 2 through early Friday, June 3. For more details, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the Solon Area Garage Sales button.
Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a City of Solon resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Library Board of Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us), then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board”. Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and best sellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
The Advantage of Being Born Poor by Ernie Buresh. When you’re born poor, you quickly learn the difference between needs and wants. You want a new pair of shoes, but your parents can’t afford them. Instead, you need to make the old shoes last. So your mother cuts out a piece of cardboard to fit inside the shoes you have. The cardboard covers a hold in the sole and the lesson sticks with you for the rest of your life. For local history enthusiasts.
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change by Angela Garbes. In Essential Labor, Garbes explores assumptions about care, work, and deservedness, offering a deeply personal and rigorously reported look at what mothering is, and can be. A first-generation Filipino-American, Garbes shares the perspective of her family’s complicated relationship to care work, placing mothering in a global context—the invisible economic engine that has been historically demanded of women of color.
Letters from the War by Melissa Ressler. After Charles Imhoff’s death in 2006, his daughters were going through all of his belongings. They came across a cedar chest that had a cardboard box full of letters that were written during his service to the United States of America in World War II. This book is about Charles’s journey written through those letters.
At the age of 22, Charles Imhoff was drafted into World War II. He was a farm boy from southern Iowa, who had only left the farm for errands and church, and when he did leave, it was never more than just a few miles away from home. Charles would have never imagined having to leave his beloved family farm and travel across the world to fight for our freedoms. For local history enthusiasts.
The Truth About Crypto by Ric Edelman. Featuring the prophetic insights you’d expect from one of most acclaimed financial advisors, The Truth About Crypto is fun to read and easy to understand--and most importantly gives readers the sound, practical advice we all need to succeed with this new asset class. Best of all, Edelman shows how blockchain works, the difference between digital currency and digital assets, and a comprehensive look at every aspect of the field. This book is a must-read guide if you want to achieve investment success today.