Library access Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17, we’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for staff in-service.
Reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
The Solon Women’s Club Annual Holiday Decorating Contest was a huge success. We hope all of the participants and silent auction winners enjoyed the festive trees and wreaths. The entries helped us spread some holiday cheer while at the Library. Thank you to the Solon Women’s Club and community supporters.
Winter Library Challenge: December-January
The Winter Library Challenge is designed for all ages (birth to adult) with small and grand prizes for each age group. Participate in activities and challenges at the Library in December and January. Secret codes will be provided at programs and around the Library. Pick up a brochure at the Library or track your participation online via READsquared. Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter.
BAM POW To Go Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Play ZOOM Winter BINGO.
Pick up your BINGO Kit early and find the details to join us on Zoom.
Kindergarten through fourth graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the Library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate.
Digital storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In December we will read, sing and play games all about winter. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you.
Solon Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Join the book club as we chat about The Mistletoe Promise by Richard Paul Evans. Copies of the book are available at the Library; pick one up today. We’ll meet in the Library meeting room (masks required) or join us via Zoom (link on website calendar).
Cookbook Club — December’s ingredient: Nutmeg
We hear a lot about nutmeg when the cold season rolls around, but it can be used for more than eggnog lattes and pumpkin spice seasoning. (Although if you haven’t tried it in those, you could.) The spice nutmeg has a distinctive pungent fragrance and a warm slightly sweet taste; it is used to flavor many kinds of baked goods, confections, puddings, potatoes, meats, sausages, sauces, vegetables and beverage. Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet, then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations. Check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
What’s new on the shelves?
Stop in today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned, enjoy some time at the Library soon.
New Fiction
All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris. Ellice Littlejohn seemingly has it all: an Ivy League law degree, a well-paying job as a corporate attorney in midtown Atlanta, great friends and a “for fun” relationship with a rich, charming executive who just happens to be her white boss. But everything changes one cold January morning when Ellice arrives in the executive suite and finds him dead with a gunshot to his head.
The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale. Thirteen years ago, Delphine abandoned her prestigious soloist spot at the ParisOpera Ballet for a new life in St. Petersburg — taking with her a secret that could upend the lives of her best friends, fellow dancers Lindsay and Margaux. Now 36 years old, Delphine has returned to her former home and to the legendary Palais Garnier Opera House to choreograph the ballet that will kickstart the next phase of her career — and, she hopes, finally make things right with her former friends. But Delphine quickly discovers that things have changed while she’s been away... and some secrets can’t stay buried forever.
The Left-Handed Twin by Thomas Perry. When she agrees to help a woman escape a crazed ex-boyfriend who is friends with members of a Russian organized crime brotherhood, rescue artist Jane Whitefield leads a deadly crime syndicate on a wild chase through the Northeast from which only one party — Jane or her pursuers — will emerge alive. (Book 9 in the Jane Whitefield series).