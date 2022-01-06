Library access
Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Have your Library card ready for your next visit. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, patrons are required to present identification for every check-out. Options include: Library card/key fob, virtual barcode (on your smart device), current photo ID, know your Library account number and your address. Need a Library card? Sign up at the Library or complete the form on our website. Replacement cards are also available, just ask at the Library.
Winter Library Challenge: December-January
The Winter Library Challenge is designed for all ages (birth to adult) with small and grand prizes for each age group. Participate in activities and challenges at the Library in December and January. Secret codes will be provided at programs and around the Library. Pick up a brochure at the Library or track your participation online via READsquared. It’s the perfect time to read the newspaper, work on the community puzzle, and browse for a movie or new book. You can even check out a cake pan for your holiday baking. Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter.
DIY Night: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
We’re gathering via Zoom to learn to create origami flowers. These beautiful paper folding techniques are sure to inspire you to brighten your home or office with endless creations. Registration is recommended to ensure ample supplies for participants.
Digital Storytime: Questions
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In January we will read, sing and play games all about questions we ask. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you.
Local Libraries LIT to welcome author Jennine Capó Crucet Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
This is the fifth virtual event in the series offered by public libraries in Johnson County, as well as the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Libraries with support from The Johnson County Community Foundation.
As the daughter of Cuban immigrants, Jennine Capó Crucet was the first person in her family to be born in the United States. Her writing is full of biting humor as she ardently depicts her time as a first-generation college student, as well as the immigrant experience. Check out one of her books today and join us on the 26th.
Virtual Trivia Night: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Join us on Zoom for this all-new TV-themed Trivia Night. No limit on team sizes, so gather your family and friends for a friendly competition.
Cookbook Club – January’s Ingredient: Millet
Millet is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world and has been grown throughout Africa and Southeast Asia for thousands of years. Millet can be used to make bread, beer, cereal and other dishes. Millet is gaining renewed popularity because it is versatile and easy to grow. Stop by the library and pick up some millet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations. You can also check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
What’s new on the shelves?
Stop in today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned. Enjoy some time at the Library soon.
New Fiction
The Last Rose of Shanghai by Weina Dai Randel
In Japanese-occupied Shanghai (1940), two people from different cultures are drawn together by fate and the freedom of music. Aiyi Shao is a young heiress and the owner of a formerly popular and glamorous Shanghai nightclub. Ernest Reismann is a penniless Jewish refugee driven out of Germany, an outsider searching for shelter in a city wary of strangers. He loses nearly all hope until he crosses paths with Aiyi.
Sea Hawke by Ted Bell
Alex Hawke is sailing into trouble when an around-the-world journey becomes a fight against terror in the latest exciting adventure in this series. After saving the kidnapped heir to the British throne, gentleman spy and MI6 legend Alex Hawke is due for some downtime. He’s got a new custom built sailing yacht and a goal: to get closer to his son Alexi during an epic cruise across the seven seas. But fate and the chief of MI6, Lord David Trulove, have other plans.
Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell Fans can continue Richard Sharpe’s journey, following the Battle of Waterloo. Sharpe is dispatched to a new battleground: the maze of Paris street, where lines blur between friend and foe. And in search of a spy, he will have to defeat a lethal assassin determined to kill his target or die trying.