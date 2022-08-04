Solon Public Library

Come walk among the dinosaurs on the Library patio during Dinosaurs at Dusk on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. We’re excited to showcase the amazing collection of wooden dinosaurs created by our very own Jack Neuzil.

Library News

Brainfuse: Connecting people with questions to those with answers. Help navigating the job market, proofing resumes and mock interviews. Vets can get one-on-one assistance navigating the VA system. It’s even an extra school supply, you don’t have to purchase or put it in your backpack, it’s always available for studying tools and to schedule tutoring help. Brainfuse is just one of many online resources your local Library offers to patrons. Visit our website to learn more and start a session today.

