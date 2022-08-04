Come walk among the dinosaurs on the Library patio during Dinosaurs at Dusk on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. We’re excited to showcase the amazing collection of wooden dinosaurs created by our very own Jack Neuzil.
Brainfuse: Connecting people with questions to those with answers. Help navigating the job market, proofing resumes and mock interviews. Vets can get one-on-one assistance navigating the VA system. It’s even an extra school supply, you don’t have to purchase or put it in your backpack, it’s always available for studying tools and to schedule tutoring help. Brainfuse is just one of many online resources your local Library offers to patrons. Visit our website to learn more and start a session today.
As you make back to school plans, keep in mind the library will be returning to early-out Thursday programs in September. BAM POW (Kindergarten-5th graders) features weekly activities where we Build and Make, Play or Watch. CATS (6th-12th graders) features weekly activities for our Creative Amazing Teens of Solon. Watch for a fall calendar of activities soon.
Solon Public Library teams up with Solon Recreation to bring you a fun-filled evening of yard games, refreshments and more. We end the evening with popcorn and an outdoor movie: Sing 2. Games and fun begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start around 8:30 p.m. (at dusk). Join us for Family Fun Night at the Library.
Explore uncharted territories with The Iowa Children’s Museum, learning different ways of getting from here to there using maps at various activity stations. Join us on the library lawn as we explore Monday, August 15 at 10 a.m.
The Solon Book Club is reading Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel, a psychological thriller about an extremely dark and twisted mother-daughter relationship. Pick up a copy of the book at the library and join us Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a book talk.
Have you heard about Cookbook Club? During the height of the pandemic, we tried a new ingredient each month and shared the recipes virtually. We’re excited to be back to gathering in-person. This month, we’re reading Vegan Cooking for Carnivores by Robert Martin. Pick up a copy of the cookbook, try a dish and bring it to share Saturday, August 20 at 11 a.m. on the library patio.
What’s new?
Fans of large-print editions have reason to celebrate. As you may have noticed, we rearranged the shelves to make even more room for our large-print collection. We’ve also been able to add a number of new to large-print books. Here are just a few titles added:
The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories that Carried them through a War by Delphine Minoui
Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America by William Geist
The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th president — and why it failed by Brad Meltzer
New DVDs
Baseball by Ken Burns. Four years in the making, Ken Burns’ Emmy-winning documentary traces the history of America’s great game, beginning with its origins in the 1840s and concluding with a summary of the years covering about 1970 to 1993. It totals nine episodes, or innings, and more than 18 hours, brought to life by contemporaneous photos, paintings, lithographs and newsreels, and the voices of actors and writers reciting over pictures and video the first-person accounts of many of baseball’s legendary characters. Documentary, not rated.
The Beatles Get Back. The Beatles write and rehearse 14 new songs as they plan their first live show in more than two years; includes their unforgettable rooftop concert at London’s Savile Row. Documentary, not rated.
Bob’s Burgers Movie. A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter. Rated PG-13.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse. Rated PG-13.
The Lost City. Reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan (Channing Tatum). While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Rated PG-13.