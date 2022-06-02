Library events
Read Beyond the Beaten Path with us all summer! There’s something for everyone at the Library this summer. Reading programs are designed for Littles (birth-incoming kindergarteners), Kids (incoming 1st-5th graders), Teens (incoming 6th-12th graders), Adults+Young Adults (aged 16 and up). Each age group can also join us for programs all summer! Be sure to pick up a pamphlet and save the dates.
Teens! Bring your A-Game to compete for tournament prizes, or just come for fun, and enjoy lawn games with friends. Join us for Outdoor Games on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m. additional dates are July 7th and August 4th. You won’t want to miss the Foam Party on Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Wear something that’s okay to get wet and be prepared for a geyser of pure foam fun!
You might have some hidden treasures around the home, and as you prepare for garage sale season we’d love to put them to use at the Library! A few items on our Library Treasure Hunt:
Beanie Babies, Small Stuffies, LEGOs, Ribbon/Yarn, Glue Guns, Scissors, Misc. Craft Supplies, Books in Like-New Condition, Wooden train sets and trains, Puzzles in Like-New Condition, Household tools (hammers, needle nose pliers). Thank you for keeping the Library in mind!
The Friends of the Library garage and plant sale will be open Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to Noon. Plant donations can be left on the trailer in the Library parking lot beginning Thursday, June 2 through early Friday, June 3. For more details, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the Solon Area Garage Sales button.
Gather on the Library porch with us for singing, rhymes, and parachute games at Songs on the Lawn! The whole family is welcome to join us on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through July 25th, no program on July 4th.
Are you an avid bird watcher or curious about those backyard birds you spot? Join us for Beginning Bird Watching at Solon Recreation and Nature Area on Thursday, June 9th at 9 a.m. Iowa City Bird Club will guide a bird walk around SRNA, come prepared with bug spray, good walking shoes, and binoculars. Registration is required for this program, visit our website or sign up at the Library.
Warm summer nights are meant for outdoor fun and Family Fun Night is just that! The second Saturday of each month we’re teaming up with Solon Recreation as we host outdoor games, followed by a movie on our outdoor movie screen and refreshments. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets or something to get comfy, and enjoy a night out with the family. Our first Family Fun Night is Saturday, June 11th with outdoor games starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie, Luca, showing at 8:30 p.m. Save the dates for July 9th, and August 13th, this summer.
Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a City of Solon resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community, and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Library Board of Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board.” Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.
What’s new?
DVDs
1883. A prequel to “Yellowstone,” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana. Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, while Sam Elliott portrays Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy who has sadness in his past. Other cast members include Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett and Dawn Olivieri. Billy Bob Thornton will guest star and Tom Hanks makes a cameo in a Civil War flashback scene.
Dog. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Rated PG-13.
The Last Kingdom. Complete TV Series on DVD. As a child, Uhtred witnessed his father being killed and his Saxon army defeated by invading troops aboard Danish ships. That day, Danish warlord Earl Ragnar captured him and raised him in a Danish camp alongside fellow captive Brida, a sharp-tongued girl. Years later, Uhtred is a valiant warrior who is dealt another tragic blow when his home is deliberately set on fire, killing his surrogate family, including his fatherlike figure Ragnar. Now exiled — alone except for Brida by his side — he vows to avenge Ragnar’s death and reclaim his homeland. But he must choose between his birth country and the people who raised him, walking a dangerous path between the two sides if he is going to help birth a new nation and ultimately recapture his ancestral land. As Uhtred says, Destiny is All! Based on the historical fiction series by Bernard Cornwell, read the books and watch the show.
Sanditon, Season 2. Continue Charlotte Heywood’s storyline as she returns to Sanditon, still heartbroken but looking forward to connecting with her friends, the Parkers, Miss Lambe, and naturally Miss Heywood makes new acquaintances. This is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel. Season 1 is also available at the Library.
Turning Red. Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda. Rated PG.
Uncharted. Treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. If Sully and Nate can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure — but only if they can learn to work together. Rated PG-13.