Library Events
Don’t miss your chance to own a unique piece of art and support the Solon Public Library Foundation. Visit the Library to browse through local photography, unique pottery, Grant Wood prints and glass art. Place your bids by Saturday, May 7, at 5 p.m. Many thanks to the generous artists and patrons that donated from their collections to make this auction possible. All proceeds will be used to finance the Mobile Computer Lab project.
Tuesday mornings at 10:30 continue to be a bright spot at the Library. We all enjoy seeing the littles and caregivers as they join Miss Cassi for Storytime each week. In May our theme is Birds of a Feather, each week sharing different stories, songs and games within that theme. Join us in-person, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
What’s to be done about a jaywalking moose? A bear caught breaking and entering? A murderous tree? Three hundred years ago, animals that broke the law would be assigned legal representation and put on trial. These days, as New York Times best-selling author Mary Roach discovers, the answers are best found, not in jurisprudence, but in science: the curious science of human-wildlife conflict, a discipline at the crossroads of human behavior and wildlife biology.
We invite readers to join us for a Community Read in conjunction with Solon High School students. We’ll gather Thursday, May 12, at 10:45 a.m. in the Solon High School Center for the Arts lobby to discuss “Fuzz” by Mary Roach. Copies of the book are available at the Library.
Join us and reap the benefits of a little Coffee & Conversation, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. in the Solon Public Library meeting room. Beginning Wednesday, May 11, we’ll also have chair yoga at 10 a.m.
Is your favorite book in need of repair? Or are you interested in learning to repair books? We have an Advanced Book Mending workshop scheduled as a follow up to the Book Mending workshop held in March. On Monday, May 16th at 6:30 p.m. we’ll discuss spine structure and learn how to tighten and repair hinges. Space is limited, register online at https://tinyurl.com/SPLadvbook
Summer Reading is nearly here. The official start date is Friday, May 20. Students in preschool through eighth grades at Solon Community Schools will be sent home with a Summer Reading Kick-Off Kit on the 20th, and additional information and paper forms will be available at the Library. For students who homeschool, virtual school, or attend school outside of the district, you may request a Kick-Off Kit by filling out an online form. Please visit our website, solon.lib.ia.us and click on Summer Reading under the Services menu.
Solon Area Garage Sales will take place June 3-4, this year. This annual tradition is hosted by the Friends of the Solon Public Library. Registration forms and details can be found on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) and are due by Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to host a sale in your garage or yard and support your community all at once.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and best sellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
New Non Fiction
After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Époque through Revolution and War by Helen Rappaport. Paris has always been a city of cultural excellence, fine wine and food, and the latest fashions. But it has also been a place of refuge for those fleeing persecution, never more so than before and after the Russian Revolution and the fall of the Romanov dynasty. For years, Russian aristocrats had enjoyed all that Belle Époque Paris had to offer, spending lavishly when they visited. It was a place of artistic experimentation, such as Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes. But the brutality of the Bolshevik takeover forced Russians of all types to flee their homeland.
The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird by Jack E. Davis. The bald eagle is regal but fearless, a bird you’re not inclined to argue with. For centuries, Americans have celebrated it as “majestic” and “noble,” yet savaged the living bird behind their national symbol as a malicious predator of livestock and, falsely, a snatcher of babies. Taking us from before the nation’s founding through inconceivable resurgences of this enduring all-American species, Jack E. Davis contrasts the age when native peoples lived beside it peacefully with that when others, whether through hunting bounties or DDT pesticides, pushed Haliaeetus leucocephalus to near extinction.
The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness by Meghan O’Rourke. Drawing on her own medical experiences as well as a decade of interviews with doctors, patients, researchers and public health experts, O’Rourke traces the history of Western definitions of illness and reveals how inherited ideas of cause, diagnosis and treatment have led us to ignore a host of hard-to-understand medical conditions, ones that resist easy description or simple cures. As America faces this health crisis of extraordinary proportions, the populations most likely to be neglected by our institutions include women, the working class and people of color.