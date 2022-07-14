Solon Public Library

Library Events
We’re all looking forward to the annual celebration of Solon Beef Days. The library will have limited hours Friday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed Saturday, July 16. Plan your library visits accordingly and we’ll see you downtown.
Families with little ones are invited to enjoy a special Songs on the Lawn program with Miss Cassi Saturday, July 16 at 2:15 p.m. She’ll be ready for singing, rhymes and parachute games at Beef Days Kids Corner.
There’s something for everyone at the library this summer. Summer reading programs are designed for littles (birth-incoming kindergarteners), kids (incoming 1st-5th graders), teens (incoming 6th-12th graders), adults+young adults (aged 16 and up). Summer reading slips can be turned in through Saturday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Each age group can also join us for programs all summer.
Thursdays are for brand new BAM POW To Go Kits. Kindergarten-5th graders are invited to pick up weekly fun, at-home activity kits. New kits continue through July 28th. Thursday, July 14th is Watch It: Tree Scavenger Hunt.
“A husband’s secret life, a wife’s new beginning: escape to the Caribbean with #1 New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand. Irene Steele shares her idyllic life in a beautiful Iowa City victorian house with a husband who loves her to sky-writing, sentimental extremes.” You don’t want to miss the intriguing discussion about “Winter in Paradise”, join us for Book Club Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The summer heat is scorching, time to cool down with some Water Wars. We’ll have a water balloon toss, play water limbo and hot potato-with a water balloon, what else? Cap it all off with a (water balloon) capture the flag game. Celebrate an epic victory or console yourself from a heart-wrenching defeat, with ice cream sundaes. For teens only (incoming 6th-12th graders) Thursday, July 21st at 2 p.m.
We’re back with another Virtual Trivia Night. Play from the comfort of your own home, live through Zoom Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. You can play as individuals or teams, no limit to the number of team members. Don’t forget. Teams must organize team chat through a secondary method (SMS, Facebook. Google Hangout, etc.) No answers in the Zoom chat. Trivia Night consists of four rounds of general knowledge trivia, with some surprises thrown in. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.
What’s new?
Enjoy a new DVD fresh from the big screen, at home.
Downton Abbey: A New Era. The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. Fans of this series won’t be disappointed with the details and grandeur paid to the favorite characters in this film. Rated PG.
Everything Everywhere All At Once. When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Fans of fantasy/sci fi stories will enjoy this award winning, highly rated film. Rated R.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. Rated PG-13.