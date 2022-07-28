Library Events
Game Night is full of friendly competition (with lots of laughs and great conversations) while adults and young adults (16+) square off in Cribbage, Scrabble, card games and other table-top games. Enjoy a night out at the library, Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.
While we will not have a weekly Storytime Tuesday, August 2, friends can still enjoy our entire Digital Storytime catalog. Visit our website and click on “Storytime” to see the full list, or find us on YouTube. We look forward to seeing you for Storytime Tuesday, August 9 at 10:30 a.m. for songs, books and games about Fairs and Farms.
Solon Senior Support and the Solon Public Library are excited to announce Chair Yoga is now available twice a week. Beginning Monday, August 1, Chair Yoga will be offered in the library meeting room Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The benefits of Chair Yoga increase with frequent practice and include decreasing stress, blood pressure and anxiety, while improving quality of life. Join instructor, Julie Ellen, and reap the benefits of Chair Yoga.
We’ve been tending to our library garden all summer, and you may have even enjoyed a taste of the fresh produce during a visit. Meet us on the library patio Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. to help us pick tomatoes, green beans and fresh herbs. Then we’ll move to the library meeting room and use our veggies to make fresh salsa.
Take the next step to learn a new language. It’s free with your Solon Public Library card to get started with transparent language. Whether you need to start with the basics or refresh your skills, transparent language is built with the user in mind. With Interactive games, quizzes and an app for your smart device, you can learn anywhere. Try it out today.
Fiber artists are sure to enjoy our monthly KNIT-LIT book club. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of Knit in Comfort by Isabel Sharpe, and join us to discuss (and work on our projects) Wednesday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Teens (incoming 6th-12th graders) won’t want to miss our last outdoor game day of the summer, Thursday, August 4 at 2 p.m. Love playing games and being outside? We’ve got you covered. Come play oversized Jenga, dominoes, Kerplunk, Connect 4 or Spikeball and Cornhole (both regular size, sadly). If you’re feeling competitive, we’ll have a Bocce tournament happening on the side. Teams of two, the winning pair will each receive a $25 gift card. Bring your A-Game, or just come for fun, and enjoy some outdoor games. And yes, there will be snacks.
DIY night is all hammers and nails Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. as we create string art. Register today to save your spot and bring a hammer (if you have one) to create a new piece of art.
Come walk among the dinosaurs on the library patio during Dinosaurs at Dusk Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. We’re excited to showcase the amazing collection of wooden dinosaurs created by our very own Jack Neuzil.
Solon Public Library teams up with Solon Recreation to bring you a fun-filled evening of yard games, refreshments and more. We end the evening with popcorn and an outdoor movie: Sing 2. Games and fun begin at 7:30pm and the movie will start around 8:30pm (at dusk). Join us for Family Fun Night at the Library.
Explore uncharted territories with The Iowa Children’s Museum, including different ways of getting from here to there using maps at various activity stations. Join us on the library lawn as we explore Monday, August 15 at 10 a.m.
What’s new?
Take a look at a few new titles to hit the non-fiction shelves, come and browse for even more interesting and inspiring reads.
Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen: The Essential Conversations You Need to Have with Your Kids Before They Start High School by Michelle Icard. Distilling Michelle Icard’s decades of experience working with families, this book focuses on big, thorny topics such as friendship, sexuality, impulsivity, and technology, as well as unexpected conversations about creativity, hygiene, money, privilege, and contributing to the family.
Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem by Stacy Schiff. The panic began in 1692, over a raw Massachusetts winter, when a minister’s niece began to writhe and roar. It spread quickly–as neighbors accused neighbors, husbands accused wives, parents and children one another. It ended less than a year later, but not before nineteen men and women had been hanged. Drawing masterfully on the archives of the Salem witch trials, Stacy Schiff makes palpably real for us one of the most electrifying chapters in American history.
The Worth of Water by Gary White and Matt Damon. On any given morning, you might wake up and shower with water, make your coffee with water, flush your toilet with water–and think nothing of it. But around the world, more than three-quarters of a billion people can’t do any of that because they have no clean water source near their homes. And 1.7 billion don’t have access to a toilet. This crisis affects a third of the people on the planet. It keeps kids out of school and women out of work. It traps people in extreme poverty. It spreads disease. It’s also solvable. That conviction is what brought together movie star, Matt Damon and water expert and engineer, Gary White. Over time, they and their organization, Water.org, have found an approach that works. Working with partners across East Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, they’ve helped over 40 million people access water and/or sanitation. In The Worth of Water, Gary and Matt take us along on the journey and invite us to become part of this effort.