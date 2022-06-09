Library Events
Read Beyond the Beaten Path with us all summer! There’s something for everyone at the Library this summer. Reading programs are designed for Littles (birth-incoming kindergarteners), Kids (incoming 1st-5th graders), Teens (incoming 6th-12th graders), Adults+Young Adults (aged 16 and up). Each age group can also join us for programs all summer! Be sure to pick up a pamphlet and save the dates.
Teens! You won’t want to miss the Foam Party on Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Wear something that’s okay to get wet and be prepared for a geyser of pure foam fun!
Gather on the Library porch with us for singing, rhymes, and parachute games at Songs on the Lawn! The whole family is welcome to join us on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through July 25, no program on July 4.
How do you stay safe while enjoying summer campfires and outdoor adventures? Join us as we learn all about summer fire safety with the Solon Fire Department on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Bonus! We’ll get to see a fire truck up close at the Library! We’ll gather on the patio at the west end of the Library for this program.
Warm summer nights are meant for outdoor fun and Family Fun Night is just that! Our first Family Fun Night is Saturday, June 11 with outdoor games starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie, Luca, showing at 8:30 p.m. We’re teaming up with Solon Recreation as we host Family Fun Night at the Library! Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets or something to get comfy, and enjoy a night out with the family.
Curious about the Iowa Raptor Project? Ready to learn more about the project and the raptors they care for? Join us on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. as we meet some of these raptors and hear their stories. We’ll gather on the patio at the west end of the Library for this program.
It’s picnic season! Make your favorite picnic dish and share it at Cookbook Club on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. This group is looking forward to gathering in-person for recipe sharing, and diving into new cookbooks. We’ll gather on the patio at the west end of the Library for picnic style sharing, bring copies of your recipe to share!
“1932, Minnesota—the Lincoln School is a pitiless place where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan named Odie O’Banion, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother Albert, their best friend Mose, and a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi and a place to call their own.
Over the course of one unforgettable summer, these four orphans will journey into the unknown and cross paths with others who are adrift, from struggling farmers and traveling faith healers to displaced families and lost souls of all kinds. With the feel of a modern classic, This Tender Land is an enthralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.”
Pick up a copy of the book, This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, at the Library and join the Solon Book Club on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion.
Foundation Art Auction
The Art Auction was a success! Thanks to everyone who donated pieces of art. We had a wonderful mixture of art, something for everyone. Thank you to those who bid and took home a new picture or piece of pottery to grace your home. The Solon Library Foundation made over $2,000 which will go toward the purchase of a mobile computer lab for the library. Plans are already in the works for the next art auction to be held in the spring of 2023. If you have paintings, prints, or pottery that you care to donate, you can drop these items off at the library at any time. With your help, the Solon Library Foundation continues to build a strong, sustainable future for our library.
What’s new?
It’s the perfect time for a light, fun beach read! Try one of these new summer books or browse for even more options.
Book Lovers by Emily Henry. Nora Stephens’ life is books—she’s read them all—and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl, and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby.
It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey. Piper Bellinger is fashionable, influential, and her reputation as a wild child means the paparazzi are constantly on her heels. When too much champagne and an out-of-control rooftop party lands Piper in the slammer, her stepfather decides enough is enough. So, he cuts her off, and sends Piper and her sister to learn some responsibility running their late father’s dive bar... in Washington.
The Lost Summers of Newport by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White. Three stories intertwine in this novel set among the famous summer mansions of Newport, Rhode Island, spanning over a century from the Gilded Age to the present day.