We hope everyone in the community takes time to visit the Moving Wall on the Legion field over the weekend. Stop by the Library to check out materials telling the stories of the Vietnam War and all those impacted.
Featured titles include:
Embers of War by Fredrik Logevall
The Vietnam War series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick (DVD and audiobook)
A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty and Sacrifice
Platoon (DVD)
And log in to Kanopy with your library card for dozens of documentaries on the Vietnam War, available to stream on your favorite device.
Library Access
Staff are available Monday — Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us).
Monday-Friday 9 — 10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Reading Colors Your World! Reading Slips due: August 21.
Details on our all-ages program are available on our website and in the Library. Deadline to turn in summer reading slips is Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes! In August we will read, sing, and play games all about water. You can find all past videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks ®
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty, and Solon through our joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk ® Project. Visit our website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for your summer reading goals!
Solon Book Club: August 17 @ 6:30 p.m.
This month we’re discussing Handle With Care by Jodi Picoult. Call or stop by the library to pick up your copy today and join us for an in-person, outdoor meeting on the 17th.
Teen End of Summer Party: Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m.
Teens going into 5th-12th grade are invited to join us in celebrating the end of the summer at the Library! We’ll play outdoor games like giant Jenga, corn hole, and more. Snacks and water will be provided, masks encouraged to make this a safe event for all.
Family Movie Night: Thursday, August 19 at 8 p.m.
Celebrate the start of the new school year with a family movie night on the Library lawn. Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket, and snacks to make it a fun family night with your friends from the Library and Solon Community Center. Movie will take place on the Library lawn, weather permitting. Visit our website for the most up-to-date information.
Community Display Opportunity
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? The summer reading grand prizes will be given to our winners at the end of August, and our display case will be empty. We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact Library Director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.
We’ve gone green!
The Library’s new solar system is now live! You can monitor the system’s performance with the click of a button by visiting our website (www.solon.lib.ia.us) and clicking the image in the carousel. We’re thrilled to be harnessing the sun’s power to provide the energy we need and keep our environmental impact to a minimum. Thanks for your patience during this project!
Cookbook Club – August’s ingredient: Za’atar
Za’atar is a Middle Eastern blend of spices, it varies greatly depending on where you are in the Middle East (specific recipes are sometimes closely-guarded secrets!) Za’atar is generally a combination of dried oregano, thyme, and/or marjoram, with sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. And, as if that weren’t enough, za’atar sometimes contains salt, dried orange zest, dried dill, or the wild herb za’atar. Stop by the library and pick up your sample of Za’atar. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.