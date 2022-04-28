Library events
Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s “Put a Bid on It” silent auction. Visit the library to browse through local photography, unique pottery, Grant Wood prints and glass art. There’s sure to be a piece of art that catches your eye. The silent auction closes Saturday, May 7, at 5 p.m. Many thanks to the generous artists and patrons that donated from their collections to make this auction possible. All proceeds will be used to finance the Mobile Computer Lab project.
Tuesday mornings at 10:30 continue to be a bright spot at the Library. We all enjoy seeing the littles and caregivers as they join Miss Cassi for Storytime each week. During April, we’ve been sharing songs, books and games about heroes. In May our theme will be Birds of a Feather, each week sharing different stories within that theme. Join us in person, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Break out the Cribbage board, dust off your Scrabble letters and join us for Game Night. On Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. we’re breaking out the table-top games and enjoying lively conversation and friendly competition. We’ll have a variety of games available and will be ready to play.
BAM POW To-Go Kits for K-fourth graders are available while supplies last, with a new activity each Thursday. Stop by to pick up one kit per participant and dive into some fun at home.
Paper quilling involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped and glued together to create decorative designs. Curious about the art of paper quilling? Adults (16+) can register for DIY Night and give it a try with us Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will receive a kit and are invited to join us in-person or via Zoom, as we learn this art form. Registration is available at the Library or on our website, solon.lib.ia.us
Is your favorite book in need of repair? Or are you interested in learning to repair books? We have an Advanced Book Mending workshop scheduled as a follow-up to the Book Mending workshop held in March. We’ll be discussing spine structure and learning how to tighten and repair hinges. Space is limited, register online at https://tinyurl.com/SPLadvbook
Teens in fifth through 12th grades, we challenge you. Join the fun of the 2022 Teen Reading Challenge in three easy steps: read a book, fill out the Google form and claim a prize. Each participant is entered to win an Amazon Fire Tablet for each form completed. Pick up a bookmark to keep track and complete the challenge by the end of the year.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and bestsellersrs, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
New fiction
The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. Based on a true story, The Diamond Eye is a haunting novel of heroism born of desperation, of a mother who became a soldier, of a woman who found her place in the world and changed the course of history forever. Quinn is the author of several staff favorites, The Rose Code, The Huntress, The Alice Network and more.
The Great Gamble: At What Price by David L Bluder. Two distinctive FBI agents embark on a classified operation (The Biggest Secret in America) into the gambling battlefield which is bleeding into the corrupt empire of athletics. Will the FBI uncover the truth that could shock the nation? A deadly international hunt leads to a fascinating sting in Mexico City before it returns to the sickening web of sports corruption in the United States. The Great Gamble is full of suspense and revelation, uncovering the deceptive and corrupt universe of gambling and sports betting previously hidden from the eyes of fans. Can anyone be had for the right price?
The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth. If it’s true that “we’re only as sick as our secrets,” then the sicknesses piling up in the affluent Aston family in The Younger Wife make them overdue for a reckoning: shoplifting, emotional overeating and Dad trading in his Alzheimer’s-afflicted wife for a younger, blonde version (with a few secrets of her own). Then there’s the church wedding that morphs into a church murder. After opening with the blood-spattered nuptials, Hepworth takes us back to the engagement lunch, where the first domino fell. But, many other secrets pop up, most notably in mom’s hot water bottle. Hepworth has a knack for writing characters readers will feel they have known and loved for years. Here, she also deftly coils humor, mental health issues, and more, around a story you think is a mesmerizing whodunit until it reveals itself as a whydunit all along. — Vannessa Cronin, Amazon Editor