What’s new on the shelves? Stop in today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks! There’s something for everyone at the Library.
Library Access
Staff are available Monday — Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us).
Monday-Friday 9 — 10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Please note the Library will have limited hours on Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed on Saturday, July 17, for the Solon Beef Days celebrations.
The Library is going green!
We’re so excited for the new solar panels and system to be up & running. The official changeover will require the building to be without power for an entire business day requiring the Library to close. While we won’t have much warning of the closure, we’ll post signs and share on our website and social media as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Color Your World with Solon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program
Details on our all-ages program are available on our website and in the Library. Join us for all the upcoming events and fun this summer. Event details are subject to change, check our website for the most up-to-date information. All programs will take place outside the Library building unless otherwise noted.
Take and Make Mondays
Adults (16 and up) can pick up a kit during library hours, while supplies last. Completing Take & Make activities and recording your secret code will give you more points toward your grand prize raffle tickets in addition to having a fun project that will help Color Your World.
BAM POW To Go!
Grades K-4th are invited to pick-up a BAM POW To Go kit. New kits are available each Thursday, while supplies last. Kits will continue through July 15th. Don’t forget to enter your mission code for more points this summer!
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks ®
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty, and Solon through our joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk ® Project. Visit our website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for your summer reading goals!
Teen Movie Night: Thursday, July 22 at 8:45 p.m.
Grades 5th-12th are invited to the final movie in our summer series of Teen Movie Nights. Movie will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Snacks will be provided!
Family Movie Night: Friday, July 23 at 8:45 p.m.
The whole family is invited to the final movie in our summer series! Movie will take place outdoors, weather permitting.
Iowa Children’s Museum: Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.
Come immerse yourself in the colorful experiences provided by the Museum outreach staff, with several outdoor learning stations to explore and enjoy. This outdoor event is weather dependent.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes! In June we will read, sing, and play games with our summer reading theme, Reading Colors Your World. You can find all past videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
Adult Book Club: Tuesday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Pick up a copy of the book, What the Dog Saw by Malcolm Gladwell, and join us to discuss what you loved, or hated! This compilation of Malcolm Gladwell’s articles, originally published in the New Yorker, is sure to stir your interest. We’ll meet in-person, outside the Library this month.
Virtual Trivia Night: Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Join us on Zoom and test your knowledge as an individual or team. No limit on team size! Trivia consists of four rounds. Find details and Zoom info on our website calendar.
These outdoor programs are weather dependent, please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.
Cookbook Club – July’s ingredient: Pink Himalayan Salt
Join our Facebook group to post photos and talk about your tasty creations. Packets will be available for pick up, while supplies last. Join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.