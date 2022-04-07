Library events
’Tis the season to complete your spring cleaning and prepare for garage sales. Solon Area Garage Sales will take place June 3-4, this year. This annual tradition is hosted by the Friends of the Solon Public Library. Registration forms and details can be found on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) beginning Monday, April 11. Don’t miss the opportunity to host a sale in your garage or yard and support your community all at once.
Do you have little ones at home ready to get out and about? Come join us for Storytime. Tuesday mornings at 10:30, we gather in the Library meeting room for songs, games and books. To protect unvaccinated children, we have limited capacity on a first-come, first-served basis and face masks are encouraged for adults. Following Storytime, take a Grab & Go activity for more fun at home. And don’t forget our catalog of Digital Storytime is available anytime.
The year-long Teen Reading Challenge is going strong. Teens in fifth through 12th grades can participate in three easy steps: read a book, fill out the Google form (tinyurl.com/SPLTRC22) and claim a prize to be entered to win an Amazon Fire Tablet. Pick up a bookmark to keep track and complete the challenge by the end of the year.
Baking enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the April Cookbook Club ingredient: almond flour. Pick up a sample of almond flour at the Library and try something new. Almond flour is made from ground sweet almonds. It is used in pastry and confectionery, like French macarons and other sweet pastries, and cake and pie filling, like Sachertorte and marzipan. What will you try?
Coffee & Conversations is a weekly gathering over coffee and treats, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. in the Solon Public Library meeting room. Designed to be a space for socializing with friends old and new. Set your calendars and join us each Wednesday morning for this ongoing event in collaboration with Solon Senior Support.
The Library has an immediate need for community volunteers. If you are a teen hoping to provide service and earn “Silver Cord” hours, or an adult with some free time, we’d love to have your help. Library volunteers are key to supporting staff and keeping the Library moving. Visit the Library to complete a volunteer application and see how you can help.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and bestsellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
Confess by Colleen Hoover. Fans newly acquainted with Hoover’s works thanks to “BookTok” can now enjoy, Confess, a novel about risking everything for love, and finding your heart somewhere between the truth and lies. At age twenty-one, Auburn Reed has already lost everything important to her. In her fight to rebuild her shattered life, she has her goals in sight and there is no room for mistakes. But when she walks into a Dallas art studio in search of a job, she doesn’t expect to find a deep attraction to the enigmatic artist who works there, Owen Gentry.
Other titles by Colleen Hoover available at the Library: All Your Perfects, It Ends With Us, November 9, Regretting You, Reminders of Him, Ugly Love, Verity, and Without Merit.
The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. Wealthy Washington suburbanites Marissa and Matthew Bishop seem to have it all — until Marissa is unfaithful. Beneath their veneer of perfection is a relationship riven by work and a lack of intimacy. She wants to repair things for the sake of their eight-year-old son and because she loves her husband. Enter Avery Chambers.
Avery is a therapist who lost her professional license. Still, it doesn’t stop her from counseling those in crisis, though they have to adhere to her unorthodox methods. And the Bishops are desperate. When they glide through Avery’s door and Marissa reveals her infidelity, all three are set on a collision course. Because the biggest secrets in the room are still hidden, and it’s no longer simply a marriage that’s in danger.
Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly. Recently divorced and on the verge of bankruptcy, Dahlia Woodson is ready to reinvent herself on the popular reality competition show Chef’s Special. Too bad the first memorable move she makes is falling flat on her face, sending fish tacos flying—not quite the fresh start she was hoping for. Still, she’s focused on winning, until she meets someone she might want a future with more than she needs the prize money. After announcing their pronouns on national television, London Parker has enough on their mind without worrying about the klutzy competitor stationed in front of them. They’re there to prove the trolls—including a fellow contestant and their dad—wrong, and falling in love was never part of the plan.
More LGBTQ romance titles available at the Library: One Last Stop and Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston.
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle. When Katy’s mother dies, she is left reeling. Carol wasn’t just Katy’s mom, but her best friend and first phone call. She had all the answers and now, when Katy needs her the most, she is gone. To make matters worse, their planned mother-daughter trip of a lifetime looms: to Positano, the magical town where Carol spent the summer right before she met Katy’s father. Katy has been waiting years for Carol to take her, and now she is faced with embarking on the adventure alone.
Rebecca Serle’s next great love story is here, and this time it’s between a mother and a daughter. With her signature “heartbreaking, redemptive, and authentic” (Jamie Ford, New York Times bestselling author) prose, Serle has crafted a transcendent novel about how we move on after loss, and how the people we love never truly leave us.