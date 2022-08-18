sol-08182022-nws-solon ibrarypic
Jack Neuzil (left) with Krishna Bharadwaj (right) and many of the dinosaurs made by Neuzil on display at the Solon Public Library.

 Contributed Photo

Dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages enjoyed Dinosaurs at Dusk Aug. 11. We’re so thankful for the knowledge and help of Krishna Bharadwaj to make this night a success. We can’t thank Jack Neuzil enough for sharing his masterpieces with us over the years. Neuzil has made over 100 of these wooden dinosaurs featured at the library.

We’ve all experienced a reading slump, (yes, librarians too) and trying to find your next great read can be a challenge. Have you tried Novelist? This online resource allows Solon Public Library patrons to find read-alikes, or search genres and topics of interest. This is a great tool to help find more books and authors to enjoy. Ask us about using Novelist at your next visit or find it on our website.

