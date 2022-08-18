Dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages enjoyed Dinosaurs at Dusk Aug. 11. We’re so thankful for the knowledge and help of Krishna Bharadwaj to make this night a success. We can’t thank Jack Neuzil enough for sharing his masterpieces with us over the years. Neuzil has made over 100 of these wooden dinosaurs featured at the library.
We’ve all experienced a reading slump, (yes, librarians too) and trying to find your next great read can be a challenge. Have you tried Novelist? This online resource allows Solon Public Library patrons to find read-alikes, or search genres and topics of interest. This is a great tool to help find more books and authors to enjoy. Ask us about using Novelist at your next visit or find it on our website.
Summer reading deadline is here. Turn in your completed reading levels by Saturday, Aug. 20. Thank you to our generous sponsors for helping us read beyond the beaten path. A complete list of summer reading sponsors is available on our website and at the library.
Cook up a dish to share, and join us for Cookbook Club Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. It’s a great opportunity to try new recipes, learn helpful tips and socialize. We’ll gather on the library patio for a picnic style lunch, or move to the meeting room if the weather doesn’t cooperate. Share a dish and meet other food lovers.
Join us Tuesday mornings at 10:30 for Storytime. Miss Cassi will share songs, books and games with friends and caregivers all about fairs and farms this month. We also continue to share digital Storytime with you, anytime on your favorite device. Visit our website or find us on YouTube to enjoy.
Save the date: Baby Time begins Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends. Join us as we share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. The Fall Baby Time session will be Mondays, weekly through Oct. 24. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime.
As we all prepare for school and start a fresh year, we wanted to share the exciting news with our friends. Thursday early out activities begin in September. BAM POW activities to Build and Make, Play or Watch are for grades Kindergarten through fifth from 1:45-2:45 p.m. (occasionally a 3:30 ending on movie days) with CATS activities for Cool Amazing Teens of Solon (sixth through 12th grades) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Keep an eye out for more details and join us for fun activities at the Library Thursdays.
We’re all familiar with board games and card games that have been around for decades, but did you know board games originated in Egypt over 5,500 years ago? While we might not have any games that old, we’re sure to have something for you to enjoy at Game Night Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Please note, the Library closes at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for staff in-service.
What’s new?
The new shelves are always changing – here are a few new non-fiction titles we’re excited about.
Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie by Julia Haart. Ever since she was a child, every aspect of Julia Haart’s life—what she wore, what she ate, what she thought—was controlled by the dictates of ultra-Orthodox Judaism. At nineteen, after a lifetime spent caring for her seven younger siblings, she was married off to a man she barely knew. For the next twenty-three years, her marriage would rule her life. Eventually, when Haart’s younger daughter, Miriam, started to innocently question why she wasn’t allowed to sing in public, run in shorts, or ride a bike without being covered from neck to knee, Haart reached a breaking point. She knew that if she didn’t find a way to leave, her daughters would be forced into the same unending servitude that had imprisoned her. Haart is the star of the Netflix documentary, My Unorthodox Life.
Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure by Rinker Buck. A modern-day Huck Finn, Buck casts off down the river on the flatboat Patience accompanied by an eccentric crew of daring shipmates. Over the course of his voyage, Buck steers his fragile wooden craft through narrow channels dominated by massive cargo barges, rescues his first mate gone overboard, sails blindly through fog, breaks his ribs not once but twice, and camps every night on sandbars, remote islands, and steep levees. As he charts his own journey, he also delivers a richly satisfying work of history that brings to life a lost era.
The Modern Caravan by Kate Oliver. As the idea of living life on the road, traveling full-time, and experiencing adventure has taken the world by storm, this book shares more than 35 stories from solo travelers, couples, and families who traded the comforts of a rooted life for ever-changing vistas and eye-opening experiences.