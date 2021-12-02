Library access Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2-plus), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Winter Library Challenge: December-January
The Winter Library Challenge is designed for all ages (birth to adult) with small and grand prizes for each age group. Participate in activities and challenges at the Library in December and January. Secret codes will be provided at programs and around the Library. Pick up a brochure at the Library or track your participation online via READsquared. Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter.
BAM POW To Go!
Thursday, Dec. 2: Build It! Craft Stick Catapult
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the Library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so there are enough for all who would like to participate.
Gingerbread House Decorating Kit Pick-Up
All registered participants should pick up their Gingerbread House Decorating Kit beginning Monday, December 6 through Saturday, December 11. Enjoy the festive fun and don’t forget, we love to see photos of your creations.
Don’t Miss the Solon Women’s Club Annual Holiday Decorating Contest
Donated entries are up for silent auction, to benefit the Solon Public Library and assist with the purchase of new patron computers. Visit the Library to view the entries, and participate in the silent auction. The auction will end Dec. 11 at noon.
Cookbook Club — December’s ingredient: Nutmeg
We hear a lot about nutmeg when the cold season rolls around, but it can be used for more than eggnog lattes and pumpkin spice seasoning. (Although if you haven’t tried it in those, you could). The spice nutmeg has a distinctive pungent fragrance and a warm slightly sweet taste; it is used to flavor many kinds of baked goods, confections, puddings, potatoes, meats, sausages, sauces, vegetables, and beverages. Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In December we will read, sing, and play games all about winter. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you.
Kanopy
Did you know you can stream films and documentaries on your favorite device? Just create an account on Kanopy and add your Solon Public Library card number and password to get started today. Each patron can stream up to five titles per month, plus there are eight credit-free titles each month. Kanopy recently struck deals with MGM Studios, Lionsgate, and Warner Brothers for even more big hits. Don’t miss the Kanopy Kids section for educational and entertaining options for all.
What’s new on the shelves?
Stop in today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned, enjoy some time at the Library soon.
New Non-Fiction
The Correspondents by Judith Mackrell Follows six remarkable women as their lives and careers intertwined on the front lines of the Second World War.
Immune by Philipp Dettmer A gorgeously illustrated deep dive into the immune system that will forever change how you think about your body, from the creator of the popular science YouTube Channel Kurzgesagt — in A Nutshell.
Wildcat by John Boessenecker The little-known story of Pearl Hart, the most famous female bandit in the American West.