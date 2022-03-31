Library events
Come play a game. Playing tabletop games can increase brain function, release stress, increase happiness and form bonds with other players. Adult Game Night is back, Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Gather with friends new and old to play your favorites like Scrabble and Cribbage or learn a new table-top game. Face masks are encouraged. Save the date. Next Adult Game Night will be Thursday, April 28.
The March Mammal Madness fun continues. We love your excitement for science and animals; this continues to be a lot of fun with surprises for us all. Keep watching our social media, or check on your brackets at the Library. Which mammal will win it all?
Beginning April 5, you can join us in the Library meeting room each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime. We’ll have limited capacity, on a first-come, first-served basis; masks encouraged for adults to protect unvaccinated children. Following Storytime, take a Grab & Go activity for more fun at home.
Coffee & Conversations begins Wednesday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Solon Public Library meeting room. We’re looking forward to hosting this weekly gathering over coffee and treats, designed to be a space for socializing with friends old and new. Set your calendars and join us each Wednesday morning for this ongoing event in collaboration with Solon Senior Support.
Learn to create mini books, mini envelopes and other tiny paper crafts at this month’s DIY Night. Space is limited, so sign up in the Library or at https://tinyurl.com/SolonMiniBooks to reserve your space and join us Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a male City of Solon resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board.” Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.
Bid high and bid often at the Library Foundation’s “Put a Bid on It” silent auction. Take a look at the auction holdings via our online catalog at https://tinyurl.com/SPLAuction to start your list. All pieces will be available to view and bid on at the Library beginning Monday, April 25th. Many thanks to the generous artists and patrons that donated from their collections to make this auction possible. All proceeds will be used to finance the Mobile Computer Lab project.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and bestsellers, so don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
Coming 2 America. The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son. This American comedy is a sequel to the 1988 film, Coming to America, starring Eddie Murphy. Rated PG-13.
Journal for Jordan. Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, A Journal for Jordan is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family. Rated PG-13.
Nightmare Alley. In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychologist who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Rated R.
Ozark, seasons 1-3. After a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong, financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) proposes to make amends by offering to set up a bigger laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks region of central Missouri. Marty suddenly moves his family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the remote summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri. When the Byrdes arrive in Missouri, they become entangled with local criminals, including the Langmore and Snell families, and later the Kansas City Mafia.
Yellowstone, season 4. Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.