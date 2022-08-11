Solon Public Library

Solon Public Library teams up with Solon Recreation to bring you a fun-filled evening of yard games, refreshments, and more! We end the evening with popcorn and an outdoor movie: Sing 2. Games and fun begin at 7:30pm and the movie will start around 8:30pm (at dusk). Join us for Family Fun Night at the library.

Library News

It’s not too late to walk among the dinosaurs. Join us on the library patio for Dinosaurs at Dusk Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. We’ll be showcasing the wooden works of art created by our own, Jack Neuzil. You may have seen some of the dinosaurs hanging around the library, but we’ll be pulling out even more of his magnificent creatures for you to take pictures with, read to, and enjoy.

Recommended for you