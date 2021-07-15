SOLON– The Solon Retirement Village recently held a special “Christmas in July” celebration for their residents, Thursday July 7.
According to Administrator Melissa Reed, “COVID-19 restrictions limited last year’s celebration and we wanted to put on an event where residents could enjoy being outside with family members in a festive setting. It’s fun for the staff, too.”
Reed explained, the idea behind the event was for residents and families, to get back to some normalcy after the pandemic.
“We were under lockdown from March 2020 … over a year where families couldn’t come into the facility.”
Participants were able to take part in games, food and music. Guest performer Barbie Johnson was on hand, playing and singing Christmas music to a delighted audience.