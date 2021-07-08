SOLON– In a recent report published by the Cedar Rapids Gazette on June 30, Solon Nursing Care Center was praised as one of the nine facilities in the corridor meeting the standard of at least 75 percent of staff vaccinated for COVID-19.
Overall in the state, only 50 of the 409 long-term care facilities meet the standard. Vaccine reporting of staff is required and fines are imposed on facilities failing to comply.
Melissa Reed, administrator of Solon Retirement Village, stated, “The staff, administration and Board of Directors understood the importance of providing the vaccine to staff and made it a priority.”
Solon Retirement Village recorded a 93.2 percent vaccine rate. Derek Sanders, director of Nursing at Solon Retirement Village continued, “Education was the key to obtaining a high number of staff receiving the vaccine.”
Solon Retirement Village is a community-owned, long-term care facility offering independent living condos, assisted living, skilled nursing, long-term care and memory care all on one campus.