Solon’s high school and middle school archers competed in the 2022 State Tournament Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6 at the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
Saturday’s competition was made more exciting as a large tornado was on the ground in Winterset and churning northeasterly toward the east side of Des Moines including the fairgrounds. According to Jamie Cash the 4:00 p.m. flight was stopped after their 15-meter practice round and shelter was taken.
“Everyone was pretty calm as the DNR staff running the tournament were in contact with those monitoring the storms. There was line dancing and taking team photos with the line of targets in the background.”
The middle school Spartans finished third in the state out of 29 teams while the high school team was 16th out of 28.
Andi Billerbeck and Brody Cash posted Solon’s top high school scores with 291 each. Billerbeck was fifth out of 350 girls, first out of 110 “first year” girls, and sixth out of 780 girls. Cash was fifth out of 391 high school boys, first out of 95 juniors, and sixth out of a field of 1,006 male competitors. Miranda Simison and Audrey Mack leading Solon’s middle schoolers with 281 and 279, respectively. Simison finished 11th out of 328 middle school girls, was fourth out of 99 seventh graders, and 46th out of 780 middle school archers in total. Mack was 13th out of 328, fifth out of the 99 seventh graders, and 56 out of the 780 total. Michael Bigelow was Solon’s top middle school boy with 278. He was 26th out of 443 middle school boys, fifth out of 141 sixth grade boys, and 96th out of 1,006 boys in total.
High School — Andi Billerbeck, 291. Brody Cash, 291. Ryan Bilskie, 280. Braydon Hoffman, 280. Sophia Miles, 277. Mike Yeomans, 274. Owen Erusha, 269. Drew Johnson, 266. Gabe Nicholson, 266. Evzen Meza, 265. Madison Craig, 262. Audrey Michels, 249. Cole Winders, 263. Jayden Merrick, 262. Landon Hummel, 260. Coy O’Hayer, 259. Weston Steinbrech, 258. Pierce Cummings, 255. Kassandra Rummel, 248. Daniel Tearse, 239. Elaina Miller, 234. Jack Hosking, 234. Lucy Miller, 221.
Middle School — Miranda Simison, 281. Audrey Mack, 279. Michael Bigelow, 278. Elijah Cash, 274. Evann Freerks, 272. William McAtee, 271. Ashley Farnsworth, 268. Allen Shima, 267. Mackenzie Craig, 266. Justin Moore, 266. Spencer Michels, 261. MJ Haege, 261. Bailey Madura, 260. Cora Sutton, 260. Owen Rekers, 258. Madison Singbeil, 256. Caden Brock, 255. Owen Young, 254. Porter Ball, 251. Trevin Wilcox, 245. Caden Stull, 242. Sawyer Rummel, 238. Preston Raasch, 233. Jack Steinbrech, 196.