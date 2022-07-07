2022 Trips

All trips leave from Solon Rec. Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations.

Thursday, July 21 – Serving Café, Hoover Museum/West Branch, Wilton Candy Kitchen

Private cars, let us know if you plan to attend, need a ride, or will take folks in your car. Leaving the Rec Park at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline, Barefoot Becky (TBA)

Watch this space. 20-passenger limit

Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach’s Restaurant/Balltown (TBA)

Watch this space. 20-passenger limit

Restaurant Runs – Call 319-430-8655 for reservations, dining time 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 7 – Tin Roost, Coralville, personal cars

Pantry Wish List

Toiletries, canned fruit, canned chicken and tuna, pasta & sauces.

Solon Methodist Church garden plantings provides the pantry with fresh produce through the summer as well as many local gardeners and Kroul Farms. Our families also have access to farm fresh eggs throughout the year.

Meal and a Movie (M&M)

Friday, July 29, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

“A Walk in the Woods” – After spending two decades in England, Bill Bryson (Robert Redford) returns to the U.S. where he decides the best way to connect with his homeland is to hike the Appalachian Trail with one of his oldest friends, Stephen Katz (Nick Nolte). Comedy/Drama.

Catered meal, cost TBA. To reserve, call Senior Dining 319-624-2251 or 319-340-8655 by July 27.

Solon Senior Transport

Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.

Senior Advocates:

Art Tellin 319-626-2816

Barry Byrne 319-354-8757

Larry Brecht 319-624-2925

John Lamantia 319-621-6887

Larry Meister 319-624-2516

Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105

Jill Weetman 319-330-8961

Don Burch 319-624-4054

Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447

Sandy Hanson 319-430-8655

Cindy Jensen 319-360-3279

