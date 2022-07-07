Private cars, let us know if you plan to attend, need a ride, or will take folks in your car. Leaving the Rec Park at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline, Barefoot Becky (TBA)
Watch this space. 20-passenger limit
Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach’s Restaurant/Balltown (TBA)
Watch this space. 20-passenger limit
Restaurant Runs – Call 319-430-8655 for reservations, dining time 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 7 – Tin Roost, Coralville, personal cars
Pantry Wish List
Toiletries, canned fruit, canned chicken and tuna, pasta & sauces.
Solon Methodist Church garden plantings provides the pantry with fresh produce through the summer as well as many local gardeners and Kroul Farms. Our families also have access to farm fresh eggs throughout the year.
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, July 29, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
“A Walk in the Woods” – After spending two decades in England, Bill Bryson (Robert Redford) returns to the U.S. where he decides the best way to connect with his homeland is to hike the Appalachian Trail with one of his oldest friends, Stephen Katz (Nick Nolte). Comedy/Drama.
Catered meal, cost TBA. To reserve, call Senior Dining 319-624-2251 or 319-340-8655 by July 27.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.