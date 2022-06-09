For more information and reservations, call 319-430-8655.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline. Barefoot Becky. TBA
Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach Restaurant/Balltown. TBA
Restaurant Runs – Call 319-430-8655 for reservations. Dining time 5:00 p.m.
Friday, June 17 – Bluff Lake, Maquoketa. Leaving at 2:00 p.m.
Bus trip – call 319-430-8655 to reserve
Thursday, July 21 – Tin Roost, Coralville. Personal cars.
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, June 24, 11:00 a.m. at the Solon United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
To reserve: Call Senior Dining 319-624-2251 or 319-430-8655. Cost $4.00.
The movie follows an aging Civil War Confederate veteran in 1870 (Tom Hanks) who must return a young girl who was taken by the Kiowa, and raised as one of them, to her last remaining family. She has lost both her birth and Kiowa families. The pair encounter numerous obstacles on their journey but ultimately reach her family, an aunt and uncle. A peak Tom Hanks performance!
Pantry wish list
Toiletries, canned fruit, canned chicken and tuna, pasta, and sauces. Solon Methodist Church garden plantings provide the Pantry with fresh produce through the summer as well as many local gardeners and Kroul Farms. Our families also have access to farm fresh eggs throughout the year.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.
Senior Advocates:
Art Tellin 319-626-2816 Barry Byrne 319-354-8757 Larry Brecht 319-624-2925
John Lamantia 319-621-6887 Larry Meister 319-624-2516 Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105
Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 Don Burch 319-624-4054 Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447