All trips leave from Solon Rec Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations.
Thursday, May 19– SOLD OUT
Thursday, Sept. 29– Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline. Barefoot Becky. TBA
Thursday, October 20– Breitbach Restaurant/Balltown. TBA
Restaurant Runs– Call 319-430-8655 for reservations. Dining time 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 12– Eastwood’s, Solon, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17– Bluff Lake, Maquoketa. Leaving at 2 p.m., personal cars.
Thursday, July 21– Tin Roost, Coralville. Personal cars.
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, May 27, 11 a.m. at the Solon United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with the big screen Smart TV. Meal is served at 11:30 a.m. Register by Wednesday, May 25, by calling Senior Dining at 319-624-2251 or 319-430-8655. Cost $4.
The movie– “12 Mighty Orphans.” Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression inspiring a broken nation along the way.
Senior of the Year
May is Older Americans Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions of older persons to the country. It is when those in our community are recognized for contributing their services benefiting others.
Everyone is invited to an Open House honoring 2022 Senior of the Year Larry Meister on Saturday, May 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Solon Public Library. A convertible ride in the Beef Days Parade rounds out the recognition of this local honoree.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request an enrollment form, information and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.
Senior Advocates: Art Tellin 319-626-2816; Barry Byrne 319-354-8757; Larry Brecht 319-624-2925; John Lamantia 319-621-6887; Larry Meister 319-624-2516; Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105; Jill Weetman 319-330-8961; Don Burch 319-624-4054; Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447; Sandy Hanson 319-430-8655; and Cindy Jensen 319-360-3279.