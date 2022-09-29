The Senior Advocates and Towncrest Pharmacy are holding a Flu Clinic to administer the seasonal high-dose flu vaccine plus the new bivalent Pfizer Booster vaccine Tuesday, October 18 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
All trips leave from Solon Rec Park, call 319-430-8655 for reservations.
Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach Restaurant/Balltown, $60
Full 20-passenger bus, cancellations by October 17, standby waiting list
Restaurant Runs: Call 319-430-8655 for reservations, dining time 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 13 — Whitey’s, Lisbon, personal cars.
Meal and a Movie (M&M): Friday, October 28, “Dream Horse,” Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
The true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by a small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes, who with little money and no experiences convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to raise Dream, and to compete against the racing elites becoming a beacon of hope in their struggling community as he rises through the ranks.
Starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.
Solon Senior Transport:
Please call Cindy Jensen, 319-360-3279, to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.
Praise for M&M catered meals:
Big Grove – May 27, Tater Tot Casserole, Senior’s favorite Big Grove’s dish for many years!
A tasty compilation with hamburger and veggies topped with crispy tater tots!
Sam’s Main St. Market – July 29, Goulash at its finest! Hamburger, tomatoes, veggies, and mushrooms proving to be another senior favorite.
Blue Bird Café – August 26, Shepard’s Pie, a fantastic dish filled with veggies and hamburger topped with mounds of browned mashed potatoes. This must be put on their menu!
Please thank these local restaurants for their tasteful creations gracing our M&M venue!
Senior Advocates:
Art Tellin 319-626-2815 Barry Byrne 319-354-8757 Larry Brecht 319-624-2925
John Lamantia 319-621-6887 Larry Meister 319-624-2516 Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105
Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 Don Burch 319-624-4054 Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447