2022 Trips
All trips leave from Solon Rec Park, call 319-430-8655 for reservations
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline. Barefoot Becky, $90
Full 20-passenger bus, cancellations by Sept. 26, standby waiting list
Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach Restaurant, Balltown, $60
Full 20-passenger bus, cancellations by October 17, standby waiting list
Restaurant Runs: Call 319-430-8655 for reservations, dining time 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Bobber’s Marina, North Liberty, personal cars
Meal and a Movie (M&M): Friday, Sept. 30, “Esio Trot,” Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Charming story of an ageing, lonely man (Mr. Hoppy) trying to make a connection with a person that he has loved from afar (widowed neighbor Mrs. Silver). Filmed in London in 2014 and starring Dustin Hoffman and Judy Dench. Catered meal, $4.00.
To reserve call Senior Dining, 319-624-2251 or 319-430-8655 by Sept. 28.
Pantry Wish List
Higher grocery and gas prices have increased the number of families coming to the pantry and supplies are being challenged. Needs are toiletries, canned fruit, canned chicken and tuna, pasta and sauces, mushroom and chunky soups, peanut butter, jams, kids cereals, flour, sugar, condiments, toilet paper, and paper towels. The Solon Methodist Church garden provides the pantry with fresh produce through the summer as well as many local gardeners and Kroul Farms. Our families also have access to farm fresh eggs throughout the year.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.
Senior Advocates:
Art Tellin 319-626-2815 Barry Byrne 319-8757 Larry Brecht 319-2935
John Lamantia 319-621-6887 Larry Meister 319-624-2516 Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105
Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 Don Burch 319-624-4054 Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447
Sandy Hanson 319-430-8655 Cindy Jensen 319-360-3279
