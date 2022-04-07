Trips All trips leave from Solon Rec Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations.
Thursday, May 19 — Kalona: Salina Bontrager Mennonite Meal, Golden Delight Bakery-String Town, Community Store & Annex, Perry Bender Greenhouse; leave Rec Park at 11 a.m.; limit 20 passengers; $55, meal included.
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Villages of Van Buren County Tour; TBA
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline; Barefoot Becky; TBA
Restaurant runs
Call 319-430-8655 for reservations. Dining time is 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21 — Brass Fountain, Solon
Friday, June 17 — Bluff Lake, Maquoketa; leaving at 2 p.m.; travel by personal cars.
Thursday, July 21 — Tin Roost, Coralvile; travel by personal cars.
M&M
Friday, April 29 will be the Advocates second Meal and a Movie at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with our big screen Smart TV. Meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. Please register by Wednesday, April 27 by calling Senior Dining at 319-624-2251 or 319-430-8655. Cost is $4.
The Movie — “Belfast.” A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s, featuring Judi Dench among others, up for seven Academy Awards.
Senior of the Year
May is Older Americans month, a time to acknowledge the contributions of older persons to our country. It is when we recognize those in our community who have contributed their services to benefit others. Watch for the announcement of the 2022 Solon Senior of the Year recipient and the date of the Open House honoring him or her. A convertible ride in the Beef Days Parade will round out recognition of this local honoree.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request enrollment form, information and a detailed brochure to access transport to medical appointments.
Senior Advocates: Art Tellin 319-626-2816; Barry Byrne 319-354-8757; Larry Brecht 319-624-2925; John Lamantia 319-621-6887; Larry Meister 319-624-2516; Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105; Jill Weetman 319-330-8961; Don Burch 319-624-4054; Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447; Sandy Hanson 319-430-8655; and Cindy Jensen 319-360-3279.