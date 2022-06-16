Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.

Sponsored meal –June 29, Hills Bank, Mount Vernon. Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.

Solon City’s Guest Speaker – Wednesday, June 22.

Meal and a Movie (M&M) – Friday, June 24. Cost $4.00, and reservations are required.

Call 319-624-2251 for information and reservations for all of the above.

Friday, June 17 – crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cake

Monday, June 20 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler bar

Wednesday, June 22 – chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cake

Friday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert

Monday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessert

Wednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert

