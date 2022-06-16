Solon Senior Dining June Menu Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.Sponsored meal –June 29, Hills Bank, Mount Vernon. Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.Solon City’s Guest Speaker – Wednesday, June 22.Meal and a Movie (M&M) – Friday, June 24. Cost $4.00, and reservations are required.Call 319-624-2251 for information and reservations for all of the above.Friday, June 17 – crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cakeMonday, June 20 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler barWednesday, June 22 – chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cakeFriday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessertMonday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessertWednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babyBack in BusinessLinn County flag retirement heldAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair previewMidland baseball: Scoring at a football clipSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliMount Vernon student graduates at 16Springville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMidland baseball: Trying to stay in the fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.