Solon Senior Dining June Menu Jun 9, 2022 16 hrs ago Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.June will have two sponsored meals – June 8, Bridge Bank, and June 29, Hills Bank, Mount Vernon. Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.Solon City's Guest Speaker – Wednesday, June 22.Meal and a Movie (M&M) – Friday, June 24. Cost $4.00, and reservations are required.Call 319-624-2251 for information and reservations for all of the above.Friday, June 10 – smoked onion sausage, pierogi casserole, German cucumber salad, swirl cakeMonday, June 13 – Philly steak sandwich, French fries, sweet corn salad, seasonal fresh fruitWednesday, June 15 – hot beef sundae, mixed vegetables, candy bar cheesecakeFriday, June 17 – crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cakeMonday, June 20 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler barWednesday, June 22 – chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cakeFriday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessertMonday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessertWednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert