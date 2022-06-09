Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.

June will have two sponsored meals – June 8, Bridge Bank, and June 29, Hills Bank, Mount Vernon. Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.

Solon City’s Guest Speaker – Wednesday, June 22.

Meal and a Movie (M&M) – Friday, June 24. Cost $4.00, and reservations are required.

Call 319-624-2251 for information and reservations for all of the above.

Friday, June 10 – smoked onion sausage, pierogi casserole, German cucumber salad, swirl cake

Monday, June 13 – Philly steak sandwich, French fries, sweet corn salad, seasonal fresh fruit

Wednesday, June 15 – hot beef sundae, mixed vegetables, candy bar cheesecake

Friday, June 17 – crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cake

Monday, June 20 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler bar

Wednesday, June 22 – chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cake

Friday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert

Monday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessert

Wednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert

Recommended for you