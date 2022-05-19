Solon Senior Dining May Menu May 19, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, May 20 – Shrimp tenders, mac and cheese, mixed veggies, Ritz strawberry dessert.Monday, May 23, Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, brownie.Wednesday, May 25 – Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, cinnamon baked apples. City’s guest speaker.Friday, May 27 – Classic tuna and noodle bake, seasonal vegetables, pie. Meal and Movie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHighway 151 intersections on five-year planMount Vernon class of 2022 “A class that everyone knows each other”Anamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesSenior spotlight shining in spring productionZachery J. CarrEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locally'The Addams Family'Anamosa girls soccer: Walking off with the winJones County beef ambassador nominees announcedContractor awarded Booth Street project ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.