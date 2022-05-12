Solon Senior Dining May Menu May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, May 13 – Parmesan baked cod, baked potato, brown butter and garlic peas, lemon cream cake.Monday, May 16 – Pork roast, maple glazed squash, peas, cheesecake.Wednesday, May 18 – Cheesesteak, tater casserole, beets, ice cream sundae.Friday, May 20 – Shrimp tenders, mac and cheese, mixed veggies, Ritz strawberry dessert.Monday, May 23, Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, brownie.Wednesday, May 25 – Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, cinnamon baked apples. City’s guest speaker.Friday, May 27 – Classic tuna and noodle bake, seasonal vegetables, pie. Meal and Movie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJones County beef ambassador nominees announcedSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Anamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameAthletes of the Week, Keely Franck and Jaden BeneshGym set for ballotTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonSpringville archery: Impressing on the National stage Images Videos