Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.

The second sponsored meal will be Wednesday, June 29 (Hills Bank, Mount Vernon). Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.

Friday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert

Monday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessert

Wednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert

Recommended for you