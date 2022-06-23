Solon Senior Dining Jun 23, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bingo is back along with cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Play Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and after lunch on Wednesdays. Cards after lunch.The second sponsored meal will be Wednesday, June 29 (Hills Bank, Mount Vernon). Make your reservations by noon Mondays 319-624-2251.Friday, June 24 – fish & chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessertMonday, June 27, citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans almondine, frosted blueberry gelatin dessertWednesday, June 29 – pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, strawberry dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersStarlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Investigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchLinn County flag retirement heldKickoff offers fair preview ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.