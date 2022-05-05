Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request services or to volunteer to help others. Check out the website at https://www.solonseniorsupport.org
May is Older Americans Month
Older Americans Month is a month-long observance in the US devoted to celebrating older Americans and their contributions and raising awareness about issues related to age and aging. To celebrate, we’re highlighting activities to improve your health, learn a new skill, and stay connected through Chair Yoga, Monthly blood pressure clinic, and Coffee Group.
A reminder to fill out the survey
We want to hear from you. This is a reminder to complete the ten-question survey about activities or services for older adults you would like to have in Solon. Your input is needed and appreciated. The ideas we are getting have been fantastic but we need more people to respond. It takes just a few minutes and has an impact on our community.
Free Blood Pressure clinic
Johnson County Public Health is conducting a free blood pressure clinic at the Solon United Methodist Church the first Wednesday of every month 11 a.m. to noon. The first clinic was held Wednesday, May 4. High blood pressure can cause hardening and thickening of the arteries leading to a heart attack, stroke or other complications. Stop by next month and get your blood pressure checked.
Coffee and Conversation and Chair Yoga starting May 11
What is chair yoga? Chair yoga is a beneficial form of yoga for any fitness level, from active seniors to those recovering from an injury. Chair yoga offers the following benefits for older adults: low impact on joints, improves flexibility, and stress reduction. Certified instructor Julie Ellen will lead a free hour-long class every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
Watch for an email, time may change for coffee to 9-10 a.m. with chair yoga to follow.
Over age 50? Get your 2nd COVID booster!
The CDC is updating its recommendations to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 receiving an initial booster dose at least four months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase protection against severe disease from COVID-19. Need help with online sign-up at Solon Towncrest Pharmacy? Call Jill at 319-624-2773.
Lawn Assistance
Mother Nature has not cooperated with our high school clean-up crew so far this spring. If you have contacted us for lawn assistance, we will be there as soon as it’s dry enough and the wind calms down.
Solon Senior Transport is expanding our service!
Need a ride to Sam’s, Solon Public Library, church or another local place? We have volunteers who will give you a free ride! Give Cindy Jensen, Transportation Coordinator, a call to enroll and set up your rides at 319-360-3279.
Solon Community Center activities
Pickleball– Outdoor courts at SRNA can be used
Zumba– Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00-10:00 a.m. (note new time): Cost $1, bring a water bottle. Meets at the Community Center.
Yoga– Tuesdays 6-7 p.m.: $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area (SNRA) at the Timber Dome.
Solon Public Library news
We’re continuing to share the news of Coffee and Conversations on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (may be changing to 9:00 a.m.) and adding chair yoga from 10-11 a.m. DIY Night continues to meet monthly and try new things. Registration is available online and at the Library. Book Club meets monthly on the third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a book at the library and join the discussion. The Foundation’s silent art auction is going through May 7. All art is available to see during regular library hours. Local artists and collectors generously donated to the event. We have photography, paintings, prints, glass art and ceramics.