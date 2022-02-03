Two home games last week went into both sides of the Solon boys’ basketball ledger. The Spartans stopped Benton Community Jan. 28, 59-38, after falling Jan. 24 to West Branch, 43-32.
“I was proud of the effort and how the guys responded to a loss. We had three good practices last week,” coach Jared Galpin said.
In the Benton win, the Spartans flipped quarters with the Bobcats, taking the first 13-5, then giving up the second 13-7, to lead by a slim basket at halftime.
“I thought we got off to a good start Friday,” Galpin said. “We struggled to maintain and finish some shots but our execution and energy were great.”
Then the third quarter came up and that’s just what the Spartans did, went up 20-5 to give themselves a comfortable lead going into the final frame.
“We made some adjustments at half to attack their zone defense which helped, but we did a great job of turning them over,” Galpin said. “Our press was effective. We had six players score six points or more. We will need that kind of balance to finish the season.”
Only one player on the floor hit double numbers, Solon’s Kinnick Pusteoska with 11. But he was one of 10 Spartans that did score. Jake Quillin added eight (two threes), Gehrig Turner, Brady Mullen and Carson Miller (one) seven, Jacob Timmons six, Sean Stahle five (one) Cayden Knipper and Jake Benzing (one) three, Logan Sieverding two.
Other stats include: rebounds — Turner four, Knipper three, Pusteoska, Timmons, Benzing and Stahle two, Mullen and Brayden Ruskey one; blocks — Pusteoska one; steals — Turner, Timmons and Pusteoska three, Quillin two, Benzing, Mullen, Miller, Oaken Foster and Grant Gerdin one; assists — Miller three, Quillin, Timmons, Pusteoska and Turner two, Stahle one.
West Branch controlled their low-scoring win with a 20-8 first-half advantage. The Spartans never did get over the 12-point difference, even though Pusteoska hit 15, again the only double-digit man. Timmons added five (one), Turner four, Quillin, Benzing, Mullen and Stahle two.
“Monday was a tough game. We struggled to gain a rhythm on offense throughout most of the game,” Galpin explained. “Credit to West Branch. They guarded well and executed well on offense. Kinnick Pusteoska did a good job on the inside battling for us. He ended the game with 15 points. We were just too inconsistent on offense to get back in the game.”
Other stats include: rebounds — Pusteoska eight, Timmons and Turner three, Quillin, Benzing and Mullen two; steals — Timmons two, Quillen and Pusteoska one; assists — Pusteoska and Quillin two, Timmons, Benzing and Stahle one.