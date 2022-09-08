IOWA CITY — As the saying explains, ‘Tie goes to the runner.’ In cross country, when two teams are tied, that means you wait for their next runner across the finish line. At the Bob Brown Invitational meet held Thursday, September 1 in Iowa City, that was Solon sophomore Sydney Dee. Her role as the girls’ varsity ‘tiebreaker’ sent Class 3A top-ranked Solon home with the team title.

Scoring in a high school meet combines the finish (place) of the top five runners on each team. With a 64-64 tie between Solon and Monticello after their top five girls crossed, it came down to number six. That was Dee, crossing in 26th place at 22:24. Monticello answered with Emily Hendricks but she was 52 seconds back and in 52nd place. The win? To Solon!

