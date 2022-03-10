Future fairies (from left) Savannah Stookey, Annika Kruse, Kerrigan Lyons, Maggie Hickman, Jaden Tabor and Lauran Schwake give Geppetto (Ian Landuyt) a hard time in the Solon High School production of “My Son Pinocchio!” The remake of the classic Disney tale shares Pinocchio’s story from Geppetto’s perspective as the toy maker struggles with fatherhood to the puppet-turned-boy.
One of Disney’s favorite characters came to life last weekend with a new twist as Solon High School’s thespians presented “My Son Pinocchio” Friday through Sunday, March 4-6, in the Solon Arts Center.
Carlo Collodi wrote The Adventures of Pinocchio in 1883 and in 1940 Walt Disney brought the story of a wooden puppet, longing to become a real boy, to the big screen as an animated feature film. Solon’s production told the classic tale but through Geppetto the toymaker’s point of view, said Beatrice Fisher, publicity coordinator and lightboard operator. In the remake by David A. Stern (book) and Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics), the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish to bring Pinocchio to life. The new father quickly learns being a parent is full of challenges as he struggles to make his son “the perfect boy” only to lose him to a shady puppeteer, Stromboli. Ultimately, Geppetto learns the joys of being a father and loving his child unconditionally.
“We were looking for a Disney-themed show that fit our cast, and we found Pinocchio, and it was just the perfect fit. It’s a super-fun show too, so the kids really love it,” said Sue McAtee, director of the production. Involvement in Solon theatrical productions typically includes 80-100 students and My Son Pinocchio was no exception with 28 seniors recognized at the Sunday show.
Senior Ian Landuyt played Geppetto. Landuyt started out behind the scenes his freshman year and had roles in both of last year’s productions. Sophomore Mia Stahle played Pinocchio. She was in the chorus in the last show.
“I really wanted to dive into it, so I tried out, and I got Pinocchio. I really didn’t know what to expect, so I tried out and I got this part.”
Senior Elly Holubar was The Blue Fairy. For Holubar the role was her first big lead role following being a fork in “Beauty and the Beast” and singing in various choruses.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Disney princess,” she said. “This is the role I’ve wanted the most.”