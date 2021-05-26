SOLON– The General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Iowa (GFWC/Iowa) Solon Women’s Club announced the following Solon students received scholarships through the GFWC/Iowa Scholarship Program.
Abigail Heims, a Solon High School senior, received a $1,000 GFWC/Iowa 4-Year Iowa College Scholarship.
Kiersten Conway and Selma Kleinsmith, Solon High School seniors, each received a $1,000 GFWC/Iowa E. Lucille Miller Memorial Music Scholarship.
The following student received a GFWC/Iowa Music Campship award to attend a summer music camp valued at up to $400. Congratulations to Delaney Kriz. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Iowa Solon Women’s Club would also like to congratulate club member Terri Jedlicka, who was awarded a $500 Clubwoman Scholarship for Continuing Education.