ANAMOSA — A few new twists and turns added a couple hundred extra yards to the course as Solon’s cross country teams showed up near the top of the pack Saturday, September 24, in Anamosa. It was Solon’s second meet of the season in Anamosa.

Solon’s boys finished fourth and the girls third in this ‘second time around.’ Each finish was down a couple notches from the early season meet. Times, however, dropped for many runners, which is a plus as they work through the last few weeks of the season.

