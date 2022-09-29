The Iowa DNR would like to take this opportunity to encourage all Iowans to consider the important role clean drinking water plays in their lives.

The term “source water” is used to define drinking water in its original environment, either at the surface or below the ground, before being treated and distributed by a water system. The concept of source water protection is that carefully managing the land which drinking water travels through leads to increased natural water quality and better protection of the resource.

