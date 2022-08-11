new ag building

The new Research and Learning Center building at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm.in Crawfordsville will hold an open house and ribbon cutting on Sept. 8.

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm for an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and to celebrate the Southeast Research Farm’s 35th anniversary. The event will start at noon with a complimentary lunch, which will include hamburgers grilled by the Washington County Cattlemen.

Following lunch there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Research and Learning Center building with some comments from special guests from Iowa State University, including President Wendy Wintersteen; John Lawrence, vice president for extension and outreach; Dan Robison, endowed dean's chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Kendall Lamkey, agronomy department chair; and Steve Harris, chair of the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, and the Department of Entomology.

