CRAWFORDSVILLE — Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa can learn about the latest crop production research and trends during Iowa State University’s Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm summer field day July 7.
Field day sessions include “Lime Research Update: Ag Lime vs. Pell Lime,” by Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension soil fertility specialist at Iowa State; “Interseeding Cover Crops into Corn and Soybeans,” by Mark Licht, cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; “Soybean Disease Management Update,” by Daren Mueller, extension plant pathologist; and “Corn Rootworm Management Strategies,” by Erin Hodgson and Ashley Dean, extension entomologists.
“The field day will provide farmers and ag retailers the opportunity to hear and talk to several people who are experts in their fields, and who will focus on some of the challenges facing agriculture in Iowa, like corn rootworms and fungicide resistance as well as research updates on research being conducted here more locally” said Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the tour starts at 1 p.m., with a “Farm and Crop Update” by Cody Schneider, farm superintendent. The afternoon tours are free and open to the public.
Certified Crop Advisers can earn CCA credits as follows: 0.5 soil and water management, 0.5 crop management, and 1.0 pest management. An additional one soil and water management credit and two pest management credits can be earned in the morning during the Agronomy Workshop and Certified Crop Advisor Training, which will feature a session on utilizing soil survey and digital soil data resources and a hands-on field session discussing corn rootworm strategies and evaluating corn roots for rootworm feeding.
The fee for the morning Agronomy Workshop CCA Training is $50, which includes lunch. Register by June 30 for the morning Agronomy Workshop and CCA Training at https://go.iastate.edu/5WPISY, or by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County office at 319-653-4811.
The Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm is located at 3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville, Iowa. To reach the farm, follow US Highway 218 one- and three-quarters of a mile south of Crawfordsville, then two miles east on County Road G-62, then three-quarters of a mile north. Signs will be posted near the farm.
For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Rebecca Vittetoe at 319-653-4811, or rka8@iastate.edu; Virgil Schmitt at 563-263-5701, or vschmitt@iastate.edu; or Clarabell Probasco at 641-664-2730, or caknapp@iastate.edu.