SOLON — Solon’s varsity baseball team improved to 20-7 on the season after sweeping rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA) 2-1 and 5-2 in a WaMaC East vs. WaMaC West doubleheader Monday, June 28, on the Spartan’s diamond.
It took until the fourth inning of game one before Solon lit up the scoreboard for a 1-0 lead. Gehrig Turner drove Blake Timmons home in the bottom half of the inning, however Brett White and Kinnick Pusteoska were left stranded. The Clippers threatened in the top of the sixth as they loaded up the bases, but were unable to make good on the threat, leaving all three “Boats” adrift on the bases. In Solon’s half of the sixth Pusteoska drilled the ball into deep center field for a double. Michael Pipolo replaced him at second base as a pinch runner. Turner followed suit, pounding the ball to deep right field to bring Pipolo home while landing himself on second base for a 2-0 advantage.
The Clippers attempted to rally back in the top of the seventh, and plated one runner, but were held by Solon for the 2-1 final. Brett White, Pusteoska, Turner, and Jackson Ryan put up one hit each with one double apiece from Pusteoska, Turner, and Ryan. Drew Turner went the distance on the mound giving up two hits and one earned run. He walked three and notched four strikeouts.
Two CCA runners scored in the top of the first inning of the nightcap, and the Clippers held a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when White, Carson Shive, Cade Chapman, Pipolo, and Brayden Rickertson scored. Pusteoska, Shive, and Chapman drove in one run apiece in the inning. Brady Jeworrek went the distance giving up four hits and two earned runs. He walked four and issued five strikeouts.
Solon travels to Maquoketa for a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8 starting at 5:00 p.m. while Mount Pleasant visits on Monday, July 12 for a junior varsity/varsity non-conference pair starting at 5:00 p.m. for the JV game, and the varsity to follow around 7:00 p.m. The Spartans will face Washington’s Demons in a JV/varsity pair on Tuesday, July 13 with the JV firing up at 5:00 p.m. and varsity to follow around 7:00 p.m.
The Spartans have been assigned to Class 3A Substate No.5 for the postseason, which begins on Friday, July 16 with the first round. Second round games are scheduled for Monday, July 19 with the Substate Finals set for Wednesday, July 21. Substate 5 includes Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Knoxville, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella, and Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic. The 2021 State Baseball Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Solon 2, Clear Creek Amana 1
Hits — Brett White 1, Kinnick Pusteoska 1, Gehrig Turner 1, Jackson Ryan 1
Singles — White 1
Doubles — Pusteoska 1, Turner 1, Ryan 1
Runs —Blake Timmons 1, Michael Pipolo 1
RBI — Turner 2
Pitching — Drew Turner 7.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 4 strikeouts
Solon 5, Clear Creek Amana 2
Hits — Brett White 1, Kinnick Pusteoska 1, Carson Shive 1, Cade Chapman 1
Singles — White 1, Shive 1, Chapman 1
Doubles — Pusteoska 1
Runs —White 1, Shive 1, Chapman 1, Michael Pipolo 1, Brayden Rickertson 1
RBI — Pusteoska 1, Shive 1, Chapman 1
Pitching — Brady Jeworrek 7.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts