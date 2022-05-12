DYERSVILLE– The Solon Spartan boys track and field team captured third-place in final team standings at the WaMaC Conference meet on May 5 at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville. Clear Creek Amana scored 107 points to champion the meet followed by Benton Community (106), the Spartans (98), Marion (88), Mount Vernon (74), Williamsburg (64), Center Point-Urbana (61), Maquoketa (38), South Tama (38), Vinton-Shellsburg (29), Independence (27), Beckman (9) and West Delaware (2).
Top five finishers for Solon in the WaMaC Conference meet included Jeremy Bachus championing the 400-meter run in 50.51, Brady Mullen capturing silver in the 110-meter hurdle in 15.42 and Austin Knight, Jeremy Bachus, Rhett Mesch and Jake Timmons combining in the 4x400-meter relay stepping to the silver spot on the podium with a time of 3:28.85. The shuttle hurdle combination of Nash Kotar, Charlie Brandt, Cole Carney and Brady Mullen finished third in 1:04.14, Adam Smith tossed a 178-0.0 for third in the discus, Oaken Foster ran a 59.83 for third in the 400-meter hurdles and the team of Grant Gerdin, Parker Pentico, Rhett Mesch and Michael Yeomans ran a 3:45.80 to capture third in the 1,600-meter distance medley relay. Ben Kampman threw a 146-2.0 in the discus to finish fourth, Oaken Foster leaped 5-10.0 in the high jump for fourth, Michael Yeomans ran to fourth in the 800-meter run with a 2:03.62 and Keenan Kruse captured fourth-place honors in the 400-meter hurdles with a 1:00.87. And, the combination of Blake Timmons, Trin Eidahl, Austin Knight and Michael Pipolo secured fifth with a time of 44.67 in the 4x100-meter relay.
“We were pleased with our competitiveness at the WaMaC Conference Championships as a team,” stated Head Coach Mark Sovers. “The WaMaC competition is some of the best in the state of Iowa. When you can compete in the conference you know you can compete at a high level on the state level. We definitely were pleased but not satisfied. We know there is a better version of us yet to come and that is exciting. This team continues to view each experience as just that, an experience. Each opportunity allows you to find out more about yourself. Heading into this week we will make sure we grow from our performance and continue to improve.”
He recognized the performances standing out at the WaMaC competition, as well.
“Special Performances, we refer to them as NFMs, start with our conference champion in the 400-meter dash Jeremy Bachus with a personal record of 50.51, conference runner-up Brady Mullen in the 110 high hurdles at 15.42, (a personal record) and the conference runner-up 4x4 team of Austin Knight, Jeremy Bachus, Rhett Mesch and Jacob Timmons. 3:28.85, (another personal record).”
Coach Sovers continued to praise the personal records at the meet.
“The personal records were led by the 4x800-meter Relay Team of Grant Bumsted, Ty Becicka, Wyatt Applegarth and Quinn Felderman at 8:40.62 (for sixth place). Michael Yeomans in the 800-meter run 2:03.62, (for fourth place),” he elaborated.
“Pleased with where we are at as a team on and off the track,” he summarized. “We have more time heading into the week of districts to continue to focus on the things that help us be successful. This week is all about making sure Solon does not beat Solon at the state Qualifying Meet.”
The WaMaC Junior Varsity (JV) meet took place May 9 at South Tama High School and the Class 3A-2 State Qualifying Meet starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
“One thing we try to live by during the season is to Spartan up in the Moment,” Coach Sovers reflected. “Focus on things helping us be successful in that moment. This allows us to make sure the moment does not become bigger than it is. If you can Spartan Up in the moment and take control of your thoughts, then your feelings do not get to lead. Heading into the State Qualifying meet, we concentrate on getting fast each and every day at practice. When we feel fast then we will be fast just like all the meets during the season. This allows championship season to bring out the best in us. We are looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us.”
WaMaC Conference Meet results, courtesy of Kauder Racing, May 5:
High jump: 4. Oaken Foster 5-10.0 (5).
Long jump: 6. Brett White 18-10.0 (3), 8. Parker Pentico 18-9.0 (1).
Shot put: 9. Carter Grimm 42-5.5, 14. Adam Smith 39-9.75.
Discus: 3. Smith 178-0.0 (6), 4. Ben Kampman 146-2.0 (5).
800m SMR: 7. Trin Eidahl, Jake Timmons, Jeremy Bachus, Austin Knight 1:37.72 (2).
3,200m: 7. Brick Kabela 10:37.71 (2).
4x800m: 6. Grant Bumsted, Ty Becicka, Quinn Felderman, Wyatt Applegarth 8:40.62 (3).
Shuttle hurdle: 3. Nash Kotar, Charlie Brandt, Cole Carney, Brady Mullen 1:04.14 (6).
100m: 7. Blake Timmons 11.76 (2), 10. Jake Quillin 12.05.
1,600m DMR: 3. Grant Gerdin, Pentico, Rhett Mesch, Michael Yeomans 3:45.80 (6).
400m: 1. Bachus 50.51 (10), 15. Rhyse Wear 55.92.
4x200m: 6. B. Timmons, Eidahl, Michael Pipolo, Knight 1:32.95 (3).
110m hurdle: 2. Mullen 15.42 (8), 7. Kotar 16.37 (2).
800m: 4. Yeomans 2:03.62 (5), 9. Becicka 2:07.54.
200m: 7. B. Timmons 23.49 (2), 20. Brent Lumpkin 25.31.
400m hurdle: 3. Foster 59.83 (6), 4. Keenan Kruse 1:00.87 (5).
1,600m: 5. Yeomans 4:51.07 (4), 11. Kabela 5:03.48.
4x100m: 5. B. Timmons, Eidahl, Knight, Pipolo 44.67 (4).
4x400m: 2. Knight, Bachus, Mesch, Jake Timmons 3:28.85 (8).